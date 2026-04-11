Review: STUPID FUCKING BIRD at Baxter Studio

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There are some theatre experiences that entertain, and then there are those that quietly — and sometimes powerfully — find their way under your skin. STUPID f-ing BIRD at the The Baxter Studio Theatre is very much the latter.

Directed by Maria Weisby and written by Aaron Posner, this bold and darkly funny reimagining of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull feels strikingly immediate and relevant. It explores the timeless obsessions with love, fame, artistic purpose, and the desperate human need to feel seen — themes that resonate deeply in today’s world.

It has been a long time since I have felt so moved, and so personally connected, to what characters were expressing on stage. Posner’s writing is raw, intelligent, and often achingly honest, but it is Weisby’s direction that truly brings it to life with a contemporary energy. The production breaks down the invisible wall between actor and audience, creating moments of direct interaction that make everything feel immediate, intimate, and real.

At the heart of the production is a compelling performance by Nirel Sithole as Con. His portrayal is emotionally layered and deeply affecting, capturing both the fragility and intensity of a young artist searching for meaning and validation. Tamzin Daniels delivers a nuanced and believable Nina, embodying both vulnerability and ambition with clarity and grace. The entire ensemble is strong, with each actor fully inhabiting their role, creating a convincing web of longing, frustration, and desire.

Nirel Sithole and Tamzin Daniels

The technical elements of the production subtly but powerfully enhance its emotional impact. The moving musical score by Jannous Nkululeko Aukema weaves through the performance with sensitivity, underscoring the shifting emotional landscape without ever overwhelming it. This is complemented by the simplistic yet highly effective set and costume design by Kieran McGregor, which allows the actors and text to remain central, while Franky Steyn’s lighting design adds texture and mood, quietly shaping the atmosphere of each scene.

Awethu Hleli as Emma

What is perhaps most remarkable is how this adaptation retains the emotional depth of Chekhov while feeling entirely modern. The play moves effortlessly between heartbreak and humour, with moments of sharp, ironic comedy that provide relief without ever undercutting the emotional weight. This balance keeps the audience both engaged and reflective.

STUPID f-ing BIRD is, at its core, a story about people yearning — for love, for recognition, for purpose. It is uncomfortable at times, often funny, and ultimately deeply moving. This production doesn’t just tell a story; it invites you to see yourself within it.

And for me, that is what made it unforgettable.

Performance dates – 9 April to 2 May 2026.

Tickets R150 – R250

Booking on Webtickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1581549615

Photos by Fiona MacPherson

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