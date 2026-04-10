Video: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Celebrates Opening Night On Broadway

Stars descended on the iconic Katz’s Delicatessen last night for a special after-hours party celebrating the opening of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

Partygoers including Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet, Kiernan Shipka, John Slattery, Betty Gilpin, Dan Levy, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe, Elaine May, Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer, Ethan Coen, Jeremy O. Harris, Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb, Victor Garber, John Benjamin Hickey, Nathan Lee Graham, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman, and more toasted the production with made-to order pastrami sandwiches under the light of the iconic neon signs.

Death of a Salesman stars three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott, with Ben Ahlers. The cast also includes Jonathan Cake, K. Todd Freeman, John Drea, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Michael Benjamin Washington, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, Jack Falahee, Katherine Romans, Mary Neely, Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini, Alexis Bronkovic, Erik Kilpatrick, and Brendan Donaldson.

The creative team includes direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Mantello, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies, original composition by Caroline Shaw, scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and hair and wig design by Robert Pickens.

Death of a Salesman is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Roy Furman, Composite Capital Partners, Cue to Cue Productions, Thomas Tuft, The John Gore Organization, Peter May, The Shubert Organization, Lynne & Marvin Garelick, Bruce Robert Harris & Sean Nyberg, Lloyd Tichio Productions, William Martin, Jeffrey Schoenberg, Emerald Drive and Al Conniolino.