MCC Theater to Present Judith Champion PlayLabs Reading Series in May

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MCC Theater will present inaugural Judith Champion PlayLabs Reading Series, which will take place over three Mondays in May in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at MCC Theater.

The Judith Champion PlayLabs Reading Series helps foster the MCC artistic community by providing writers intensive dramaturgical support, as well as the opportunity to work alongside professional directors and actors to engage public audiences in the development of new work, with a goal of adding vibrant new works to the contemporary theatrical canon. Casting will be announced closer to the date of each reading.

All readings in the series are free and open to the public, and will be followed by a light reception. Space is limited and seating is general admission.

MY LOVE MY LOVE

By Justice Hehir

Directed by Joan Sergay

Monday May 4, 2026 at 6:30pm

In 2012, Jane and Eric are scene partners for their college intermediate acting class. In 2022, Jane is dead and Eric is doing community theater in Pittsburgh. A play about all that we wish for ourselves and each other.

IS CRY YOU CRY'N?

By Dhari Noel

Directed by Marissa Joyce Stamps

Monday May 11 at 6:30pm

Grace is staging a green-card wedding: Tashie–recently coming from Trinidad with her son Likkle–is marrying her Americanized "cousin” Nap, who is bringing his "friend" as a witness. Four fraternity pledges are preparing for their last night of hell week before becoming full-fledged brothers: they make dances, crack jokes, and test one another. Both stories take place in the same basement, blurring the lines of identity, time, and belonging. “If cat mek kitten in an oven does that make it bun?” is a Trini saying our mothers might tell us when we dare suggest we are not really Trini. Is Cry You Cry'n? is about the dream this proverb aspires to make real.

AT THE CONFLUENCE OF CREEKS

By Sam Mueller

Monday May 18 at 6:30pm

Caleb is back at his family's hunting cabin in rural Wyoming for the first time in a decade. He hasn't been since he came out as trans, but his estranged brother, Cain, has invited him along for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hunt a bighorn sheep. Little do they know, there's a bighorn sheep nearby pulling off his limbs and morphing into a man. The brothers are too busy collapsing under the weight of things they won't say to each other to notice they might be the ones being hunted. At The Confluence of Creeks is a play that asks just how m