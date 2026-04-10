Video: Won't You Be Lena Hall's (Friend &) Neighbor?

Tony Award-winning powerhouse Lena Hall joins us for a dynamic conversation about her unforgettable career, from stealing the stage in Hedwig and the Angry Inch to building a genre-defying presence across music, theater, and television. Known for her raw vocals, emotional depth, and fearless artistry, Lena reflects on the journey that led her to becoming one of Broadway’s most electric performers—and how she continues to evolve while staying true to her unique voice.



Now, she’s lighting up screens in Apple TV+’s Your Friends & Neighbors, starring alongside Jon Hamm, where she brings her signature intensity (and even live music) to a story full of secrets, power, and complicated relationships. In this candid and fun chat, Lena opens up about returning to television, balancing stage and screen, and why this role feels like the perfect next chapter. It’s all about the art, the honesty, and the thrill of what comes next—because with Lena Hall, you never quite know what she’ll do… and that’s exactly why we love her.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

Photo courtesy of Apple TV+