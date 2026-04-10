World Ballet Company Will Perform SWAN LAKE at the Wharton Center in September

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The tale of Swan Lake will take flight in a new production from World Ballet Company, live in person only at Wharton Center on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10, at 10AM.

World Ballet Company's Swan Lake features a Live Orchestra, a cast of 50 international dancers, over 150 hand-sewn costumes, and hand-crafted sets. This ballet captures every moment—from the Dance of the Little Swans to the BLACK SWAN's 32 fouettés, and every pirouette in between.

Based in Los Angeles and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many International Artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries. To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 500,000 fans.