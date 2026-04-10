Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Will Perform from BEACHES on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Broadway's Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett will visit Good Morning America next week for a performance from the new musical Beaches, ahead of its opening night later this month. The Broadway production is now in previews at the Majestic Theatre.

Viewers can tune in to watch their performance on Monday, April 13, airing during the 7:00-9:00 am block on ABC. The duo is also set to appear on GMA3: What You Need to Know, which airs at 1:00 p.m. EDT. See the performers sing some of the songs from the show here.

Based on the novel by Iris Rainer Dart, which was later adapted into the feature film with Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows the decades-long friendship between Cee Cee (Vosk) and Bertie (Barrett). After meeting as children, the musical chronicles their friendship into adulthood through its trials and tribulations, from pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals.

The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller, and lyrics by Dart. I was developed in collaboration with David Austin. The Broadway production will officially open on Wednesday, April 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas