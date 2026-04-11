Photos: Marina Pires Premieres THE PROTEAN POET at The Laurie Beechman

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Singing actress Marina Pires made her solo cabaret debut on April 9th at the Laurie Beechman Theatre with THE PROTEAN POET. With her hour-long musical cabaret, the Broadway alumna told her personal story through written word, both script and poetry, and music, some covers and some self-penned. Among the Protean Poet musical offerings were Sergio Mendez's "Mais Que Nada," Olivia Dean's "The Man I Need," Dorival Caymmi's "Marina," Jacob Collier's "Make Me Cry," Esperanza Spalding's "Precious," two songs from the Broadway stage (The Pirate Queen's "Woman," and "Almost Real" from The Bridges of Madison County), and two songs from the Barbra Streisand canon, "My Man" and "Sweet Zoo." Assisting Ms. Pires in her efforts were Director Matías De La Flor, Musical Director Jake Safirstein, at the piano, Victor Pablo on drums, Agustin Uriburu at the cello, and vocalists Nicole Weiss and Mariela Olivo. Credited for having written the script for The Protean Poet, Ms. Pires also wrote the song "Rabbit Hole" and poems titled Marina Menina, The Goat, Talking to God Like She’s a Woman, El Camino, The Young Man, For The Lady In The Looking Glass, and Reincarnation as a Woman.

BroadwayWorld Cabaret invites our readers to take a look into Marina Pires' Freshman outing as a cabaret artist by way of an exclusive photo essay.

Find great shows to see on the Laure Beechman website HERE.

Visit the Marina Pires website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher.