Go Comedy! to Celebrate the Holidays With MERRY CRINGEMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Go Comedy! Is celebrating the holidays with its 16th original Holiday sketch show, Merry Cringemas, running Thursday - Saturday evenings November 28 through December 20.

A brilliant, fresh cast explores the holidays with heart, wit, and all things cringe. From revisiting the music of the season, a trip down memory lane, to a Christmas inspired impression of Dan Campbell, Merry Cringemas will put you in the holiday spirit at Go Comedy! Tickets ($20-$25) are available now online at www.gocomedy.net for performances at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

Directed by Tim Kay with assistance from Elizabeth Hurd, Merry Cringemas is written and performed by Ariel Everitt, Chelsea Faiz, Josh McDaniel, Logan Monson, Jeffery Smyk, and Mary Soo Anderson with additional writing by Elizabeth Hurd, Matt Pennridge and Chris Petersen.

Friday and Saturday performances of Merry Cringemas are followed by the Go Comedy! All Star Showdown at 9:30pm. Tickets for the All Star Showdown are $25, however combination tickets to see both shows are available for $40 online and in person at the Go Comedy! Box Office.

The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown

Friday & Saturday evening at 9:30pm

The theater's signature show continues to be The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown which has played on Friday and Saturday nights continually for over 10 years. Featuring members of Go Comedy!'s resident company, The All Star Showdown puts two teams of improvisers in an improv competition tailored to challenge their abilities, think on their feet and give audiences a roaring good time. The cast also plays for audience members who take home fabulous prizes when their team wins. It's a night of hilarious laughs and great times!

Tickets to all Go Comedy! Shows are available online at www.gocomedy.net. Performances take place at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre, 261 E Nine Mile Road in Ferndale.