GIRLS NIGHT: THE MUSICAL Comes To Miller Auditorium

Coming to the Zhang Theatre inside Miller Auditorium, May 17, GIRLS NIGHT: THE MUSICAL! Share the fun & laughter at this hilarious, feel-good comedy as five girlfriends go from heartbreak to happiness during a wild night of karaoke. Sing along, dance along, and sip on cocktails as you take in this party of a show!

This touching and hilarious 'tell-it-like-it-is' musical takes audiences on a journey into the lives of a group of female friends. Audience members can't help but laugh, cry and even find themselves singing and dancing in the aisles as some of the most popular hit songs of the 80s and 90s make this musical a fan favorite!

Follow five friends as they re-live their past, celebrate their present, and look to the future on a wild and hilarious karaoke night out ... and you'll recognize a bit yourselves in every one of them! It is described as “Desperate Housewives meets Mamma Mia” (Applause Magazine), “A boisterous, bust-out, bawdy musical revue” (Wisconsin State Journal), “An infectious, exhilarating sense of intoxication (Hollywood Reporter) and “As funny and outrageous as Sex in the City!” (The Advocate). GIRLS NIGHT is bursting with energy and is packed with hits “Lady Marmalade,” “It's Raining Men,” “Man I Feel Like A Woman,” “I Will Survive,” “We are Family” and many more.

British playwright, author and television producer, Louise Roche has written and produced six other plays including Girls Night (UK Tours 2003, ‘04,'06), Bobby and Johnny (UK Tour 2005), Girls Behind (UK Tour 2005), Checkout Girls (Milton Keynes 2005), Lucky Balls (Milton Keynes 2002), and Milton Keynes The Musical (2002). Her novel, Glutton for Punishment is published in paperback, and her television writing includes “Where The Heart Is,” and “Doctors.” Director, Sonya Flaherty has been with Entertainment Events, Inc. since 2007. She originally performed the role of Liza in the US premier of Girls Night: The Musical in Scottsdale, AZ in May of 2007.

After touring for two years in Girls Night: The Musical and still working full-time in International Risk Management at American Express, EEI brought Sonya Carter and her 12 years of experience at American Express on board as its production supervisor in 2009. In 2010 she was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In addition to her responsibilities as the COO of Entertainment Events, Inc., she continues to supervise all production aspects from casting to closing night for all EEI productions. She still performs in Girls Night: The Musical.

She has played three of the five roles in the show and has amassed over 400 performances on tour and Off-Broadway. Sonya has directed several of the touring companies of Girls Night: The Musical and originated the role of co-host Janice and directed the world Premier of WPMS: The Musical at the DuPont Theater in Wilmington, DE on June 29, 2010. Sonya Carter directed, co-authored and performed the role of Janice in the Off-Broadway premiere Dishing With the Divas: The Musical in January of 2011. Cuff Me: The Fifty Shades Of Grey Musical Parody is the third Off- Broadway production she has directed. .

The performance of GIRLS NIGHT: THE MUSICAL at The Zhang Theatre inside Miller Auditorium is Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $57.46 to $78.66. To purchase tickets or for more information about group rates, call the Miller Auditorium Box Office at (269) 387-2300 or on the internet at millerauditorium.com.

