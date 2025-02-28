Ferndale Community Concert Band Celebrates 10th Anniversary Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ferndale Community Concert Band has announced an event to celebrate its 10th anniversary season. On March 30, 2025 at 3:00pm, FCCB will take the stage at Orchestra Hall in Detroit. Known for its world-class acoustics, Orchestra Hall will provide an astounding setting for this milestone performance, showcasing the talents of over seventy volunteer musicians from across the Ferndale and Metro Detroit area.

FCCB was founded in 2015 by Ferndale residents Sharon Chess and Tim Brennan following a community survey distributed by the Ferndale Arts and Cultural Commission. This non-profit is a multigenerational and diverse ensemble that brings together musicians of all skill levels, from seasoned professionals to high school students and amateurs returning to their instruments.

The Artistic Director and Conductor is Ed Quick, past Director of Bands at Detroit School of Arts. Ed taught in the Detroit Public School System for 29 years. He has degrees in Music Education, and Clarinet Performance. He acquired awards and recognition throughout his career as a musician and a music educator including Teacher of the Year, and The Spirit of Detroit. The State of Michigan Legislature and Governor Jennifer Granholm, presented Ed with the "Special Tribute for Excellence in Education and Service to the Community" award.

The band's mission is twofold: to provide quality, challenging musical and mentoring experiences for the members and student musicians, and to educate and entertain the citizens of Ferndale and surrounding communities.

Since its inception, FCCB has been a cornerstone of Ferndale's vibrant arts scene, offering five free concerts annually and providing a platform for both classical and contemporary wind band music.

“This performance at Orchestra Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our musicians and our community,” said Sharon Chess, President of FCCB. “Orchestra Hall is a venue that has inspired countless artists, and for us to perform there as part of our 10th anniversary celebration is truly a dream come true. It reflects the growth and dedication of our ensemble and the incredible support we've received from the Ferndale community.”

FCCB's diversity of membership includes music educators, students, professional musicians, and passionate amateurs, all of whom come together each week to rehearse and perform. The band's repertoire spans a wide range of genres, from classical wind band compositions to popular Broadway tunes, contemporary works by emerging composers, and a variety of jazz performances by the FCCB's M-1 Jazz Collective.

