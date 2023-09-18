FIM Flint School of Performing Arts Offers Inclusive Dance Classes

Discover the joy of dance and unlock your creative expression in the new Motion in Harmony inclusive dance classes. The classes celebrate the beauty of diversity, making dance accessible to everyone, regardless of their movement abilities.

“These classes are open to all, including those with no prior dance experience or those with limited mobility,” says Janelle Ballard, FIM Music Therapy Department Chair. “If you have a child with special needs who loves to move to music, this is the class for them! If you're an adult who has always wanted to learn to dance but was intimidated by traditional dance instruction, this class is for you! We welcome all ages, all abilities and all people to experience the joy of dance in a comfortable, accepting atmosphere.”

Classes begin soon.

Ages 5-10, 5:30 - 6:15 p.m. Mondays

Ages 11-17, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Mondays

Ages 18+, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Students have the opportunity to learn basic jazz, ballet, hip hop and modern dance techniques. The skills they learn through Motion in Harmony may help build their confidence in themselves, their bodies, and their unique dance abilities.

Join Motion in Harmony for a transformative dance experience that fosters self-expression and appreciation for the art of movement. Register now at https://thefim.org/fspa/programs-classes/for-youth/. Thanks to the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage, registration fees are waived for adults and children, and a 10 percent discount is applied to enrollment costs.

For more information, please contact Janelle Ballard at jballard@thefim.org.