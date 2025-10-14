DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is Returning to Wharton Center in November

Performances will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, 12PM & 4PM.
Dog Man: The Musical, based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey, will return to Wharton Center on Saturday, November 1, 2025.
Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man. With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?
The performances conclude with a Robo Dance Party, where the whole audience is invited to dance along
Families can also come early for pre-show activities for kids, starting one hour before performance time, and while supplies last.
Dog Man: The Musical features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat); music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).
Additional creative team for Dog Man: The Musical includes scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress); orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler. Dog Man: The Musical is produced by TheaterWorksUSA .
Dog Man: The Musical premiered off-Broadway in June 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, extending due to popular demand. The production returned to New York at New World Stages in March 2023. Newsday called it “A howling good time. This show is perfect for everyone.” The New York Times claimed, “Dog Man: The Musical keeps young audiences giggling for nearly 90 minutes. You have to love a show that makes adults laugh, too."
TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director; Tegan Meyer, Managing Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art—and theater, in particular—is vital for our youth. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony Award winning actor, The Life).
Videos