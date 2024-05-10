DANCE TO THE MOVIES Comes to FIM's Whiting Auditorium This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance to the Movies will be presented a FIM's Whiting Auditorium on Saturday, May 11 at 8pm. The showrecreates some of the most iconic characters and memorable musical moments from movies like "Grease," "Chicago" and "Moulin Rouge."

Special guests include Yvonne Elliman of Andrew Llyod Weber's Jesus Christ Superstar sings "I Don't Know How to Love Him. Other performers include internet sensation, Debbie Wileman, Dancing with the Stars' Anna Trebunskaya, Dmitry Chaplin, MAGDA FIALEK and Oksana Platero, American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen, Post Modern Jukebox's Juliette Goglia and more!

It also features musicians from the Flint Symphony Orchestra and stars "Dancing with the Stars" pros, "So You Think You Can Dance" top finalists, "America's Got Talent" aerialists and singing stars from "American Idol" and "The Voice."

Tickets begin at $29 and can be purchased here: https://tickets.thefim.org/dance-to-the-movies

