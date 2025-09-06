Cast Announced at Detroit Public Theatre for HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) has announced the cast for Here There Are Blueberries, conceived by Moisés Kaufman and written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich. Directed by Amy Marie Seidel, fresh from her work on the Off-Broadway hit All Nighter, this production marks the first licensed staging of the play in the United States while the celebrated Tectonic Theater Project continues its acclaimed national tour.

The play is based on true events from 2007, when a mysterious album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs arrived at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album made headlines around the world. Here There Are Blueberries explores what the photographs reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust—and, ultimately, about humanity itself.

Performances begin with three previews on Wednesday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. The Thursday, October 2 preview and the Wednesday, October 8 matinee at 2:00 p.m. will be presented as Pick Your Price performances. The official opening is scheduled for Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m., with the production running through Sunday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m.

The play has been widely praised: Charles McNulty of the LA Times described it as “the greatest detective story ever written,” while Anderson Cooper remarked, “It makes all of us ask the question, ‘Well, what am I capable of doing?’” At DPT, Producing Artistic Director Sarah Clare Corporandy noted, “When the opportunity to work with Tectonic and bring this play to Detroit came to us at Detroit Public Theatre, we were deeply honored and inspired. The piece is fascinating and profoundly relevant. It invites us to consider the past and present and ask ourselves what we are capable of.” Corporandy added that the production offers the community an opportunity to engage in “brave and essential conversations” while sitting with a story that resonates deeply in the current moment.

The cast includes Eric Gutman, Diane Hill, Artun Kircali, Kate McClaine, Rebecca Rose Mims, Sam Reeder, Cheryl Turski, and Ron Williams. The production team features scenic design by Sarah Pearline, props design by Sarah Ackerman, lighting design by David Shocket, audio design by Salvador C. Zamora, costume design by Christianne Myers, and projection design by Jeromy Hopgood. Angeline Ayriss serves as production stage manager, Jwymon Williams as assistant stage manager, Liv Morris as assistant director, and Julie Bonema as costume assistant.

Here There Are Blueberries opens DPT’s season, marking the company’s honor as the first U.S. theatre to license and produce the play. The season will continue with The DPT Holiday Cabaret, a new Detroit tradition now in its third year, followed by Katori Hall’s modern classic The Mountaintop. The 11th season will conclude with Rajiv Joseph’s moving and hilarious play King James.