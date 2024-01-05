Cast Announced For SIMON AND GARFUNKEL TRIBUTE CONCERT At The Encore

By: Jan. 05, 2024

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced the stellar cast that will grace The Maas Stage for its upcoming Tribute to Paul Simon and Garfunkel, running from January 11-14, 2024.

Under the direction of Daniel Cooney, with music direction by Jacob Kerzner, this musical journey through the iconic sounds of Simon and Garfunkel promises an unforgettable experience. 

The cast includes Aaron LaVigne, best-known for his turn as Jesus in the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Chris Roberts, and stars of the Michigan performing arts scene, Ash Moran, last seen as Audrey in The Encore's critically acclaimed production of  Little Shop of Horrors, and Chris Joseph who most recently blew audiences away with his astounding vocals in The Encore's tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The talented onstage band features Jacob Kerzner on keys, Joe Mowatt on percussion, Ben Powell on bass, and Jordan Rattner on guitar. The Encore continues its tradition of bringing together top-notch professionals, blending Broadway talent with the finest local Michigan artists.

"We're thrilled to showcase these exceptional talents in this tribute that will include the greatest hits of Paul Simon as well as featuring the most iconic sounds of the duo Simon and Garfunkel," said Daniel Cooney, a Broadway veteran and Co-Founder/Producing Artistic Director of The Encore. "It's a celebration of timeless music, expertly curated and performed by a team that embodies the excellence that is the hallmark of The Encore."

The Encore's Tribute Concert Series is generously sponsored by Dexter's Pub with additional support from The Encore's Director's Circle.

Tickets range from $36 - $46 and are available at Click Here or by calling the box office at 734.268.6200. $20 student rush tickets can be purchased at the door prior to each performance (subject to availability).




