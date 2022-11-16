COME FROM AWAY Breaks Record in Grand Rapids

COME FROM AWAY set an all-time record for attendance at a one-week Broadway show at DeVos Performance Hall November 8-13, 2022. Attendance at the Broadway Grand Rapids show was 18,239. COME FROM AWAY, which tells the true story of how 7000 airline passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11 was originally scheduled at DeVos Performance Hall for October 2020 and had to be rescheduled twice due to the pandemic. "We had high hopes for COME FROM AWAY," said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids. "We were thrilled to host the sold-out crowd at DeVos Performance Hall for 8 performances and have so many patrons experience the touching and heartfelt story. "

The estimated local economic impact of COME FROM AWAY for the Grand Rapids area is over $3.9 Million*. This figure includes local labor/salaries, advertising, rentals, sales, and taxes- as well as the local ancillary spending of the ticket purchasers at restaurants, hotels, and stores.

The 2022-2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Grand Rapids series continues with SIX the Musical January 10-15, 2023; STOMP March 17-19, 2023, MY FAIR LADY April 11-16, 2023, HADESTOWN May 9-14, 2023, and Disney's FROZEN July 11-23, 2023 For tickets and more information, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.