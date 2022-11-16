Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME FROM AWAY Breaks Record in Grand Rapids

Performances ran November 8-13, 2022

Nov. 16, 2022  
COME FROM AWAY set an all-time record for attendance at a one-week Broadway show at DeVos Performance Hall November 8-13, 2022. Attendance at the Broadway Grand Rapids show was 18,239. COME FROM AWAY, which tells the true story of how 7000 airline passengers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11 was originally scheduled at DeVos Performance Hall for October 2020 and had to be rescheduled twice due to the pandemic. "We had high hopes for COME FROM AWAY," said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids. "We were thrilled to host the sold-out crowd at DeVos Performance Hall for 8 performances and have so many patrons experience the touching and heartfelt story. "

The estimated local economic impact of COME FROM AWAY for the Grand Rapids area is over $3.9 Million*. This figure includes local labor/salaries, advertising, rentals, sales, and taxes- as well as the local ancillary spending of the ticket purchasers at restaurants, hotels, and stores.

The 2022-2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Grand Rapids series continues with SIX the Musical January 10-15, 2023; STOMP March 17-19, 2023, MY FAIR LADY April 11-16, 2023, HADESTOWN May 9-14, 2023, and Disney's FROZEN July 11-23, 2023 For tickets and more information, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.




Northville High School Drama Club kicks off its 2022-23 Season with 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'. Shows are November 18th at 7:00 PM, 19th at 2:00 & 7:00 PM, and the 20th at 2:00 PM.
Something is clearly lurking below the surface when Rose pays an unexpected visit to her old friends and colleagues.  The Children, playing through December 11 at Open Book Theatre in Trenton, slowly peels back the layers of its complicated characters, revealing decades of history and some startling revelations about the future. 
The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus, Voctave: The Corner of Broadway and Main Street and The Magic of Rob Lake are coming to Kalamazoo for one performance each. The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus will leave audiences awe-struck on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Voctave is coming Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. to delight audiences.   The Magic of Rob Lake will amaze Saturday, Mar. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Matrix Theatre Company opens its 2022-2023 Mainstage Season with, Swimming While Drowning by local playwright Emilio Rodriguez, opening December 2 and running through December 17.

