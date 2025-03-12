CHICAGO Comes to the Wharton Center

Performances run Tuesday, April 8, 2025, to Sunday, April 13, 2025.
CHICAGO is coming to East Lansing. Enjoy CHICAGO on Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall stage from Tuesday, April 8, 2025, to Sunday, April 13, 2025. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history—and it shows no sign of ever slowing down!
There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. You've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still … CHICAGO.
The cast of CHICAGO features Ellie Roddy as Roxie Hart, Taylor Lane as Velma Kelly, Connor Sullivan returning as Billy Flynn, Illeana “illy” Kirven returning as Matron “Mama” Morton, Andrew Metzger as Amos Hart, and D. Fillinger as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Malachi Alexander, Lindsay Lee Alhady, Timothy Scott Brausch, Faith Jordan Candino, Christopher Cline, Josh England, Roberto Facchin, Serena Kozusko, Zoie Lee, Eliza Levy, Ryan McInnes, Emiliano Morales, Simeon Rawls, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Brad Weatherford, and Christina Youngblood.
CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
This tour is directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie, and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features scenic design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig, and casting by ARC.
It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. The show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming back to East Lansing!
Videos