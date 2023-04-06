Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADY

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of MY FAIR LADY. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. MY FAIR LADY will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from April 11-16, 2023. For show details, visit Click Here.

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Broadway Grand Rapids was established in September of 1988, with a mission to present the very best of national touring Broadway productions in West Michigan. The Broadway series, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. In 2019, Broadway Grand Rapids entered into a partnership agreement with Broadway Across America. This partnership enhances the opportunity to bring the hottest new productions from Broadway to Grand Rapids. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located conveniently in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information about events visit Click Here

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 14-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 450,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.