Black Public Media Launches $9 Million Fund Drive to Protect Black Stories

Black Public Media (BPM), the Harlem-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting and distributing stories about the global Black experience, has launched the Black Stories Production Fund in response to a $1.8 million annual budget cut by the federal government. The organization seeks to raise $9 million over the next two years, welcoming contributions from foundations, corporations, and individual donors starting at just $5.

The first year of the campaign aims to engage 1.8 million donors nationwide. “As we build the production fund, we will also work with our public media partners to rebuild a better, more responsive and representative public media system,” said Leslie Fields-Cruz, executive director of BPM. “The future of public media should never again be subject to the whims of politics. Our mission of supporting independent voices who create work in service to the advancement of our nation, and Black people everywhere, is too important.”

Since 1979, BPM has distributed more than $17 million in support to groundbreaking films including Ailey (2021), Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters (2023), Daughters of the Dust (1991), I Am Not Your Negro (2018), Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes (2023), Mr. Soul (2018), and When Claude Got Shot (2022). BPM grantees have gone on to earn Emmys, Peabodys, Anthem Awards, Telly Awards, and an Oscar nomination.

The organization has nurtured the careers of Julie Dash, Michèle Stephenson, Stanley Nelson, Sam Pollard, and many others, while bringing their work to public media and beyond. Signature programs include the long-running series AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange (now in its 17th season), AfroPoP Digital Shorts, and the children’s podcast Keyshawn Solves It, which was recognized by Common Sense Media in 2023. BPM also leads in emerging media, providing VR and AR training, funding, and access to new technologies for creative technologists.

“For more than four decades, Black Public Media has supported innovative films and other media that mark our history and herald what’s on the horizon,” said Fields-Cruz. “It is vital that these narratives retain their rightful place in the public square where they educate audiences, spark conversations, and illuminate solutions. We are asking all who share our vision to take action to fuel the future of Black stories.”

How to Support

Donations to the Black Stories Production Fund start at $5 and can be made at this link. For more information, visit blackpublicmedia.org.

About Black Public Media

Black Public Media (BPM) supports the development of visionary content creators and distributes stories about the global Black experience to inspire a more equitable and inclusive future. For over 45 years, BPM has served unserved and underserved audiences. Its supported programs have won five Emmys, 10 Peabodys, five Anthem Awards, 14 Emmy nominations, and an Oscar nomination.