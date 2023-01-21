Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BOOK OF MORMON to Offer Ticket Lottery at Miller Auditorium

A limited number of tickets will be available at $25Â each.

Jan. 21, 2023 Â 

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Kalamazoo, MI playing at Miller Auditorium, Jan. 27 - 28, 2023. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each. Beginning Jan. 19, folks can go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220147Â®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.millerauditorium.com%2Fbook-mormon-lottery?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 to register.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.

DON'T BREAK THE RULES-ONLY ONE ENTRY PER PERSON. A VALID ID IS REQUIRED. MULTIPLE ENTRIES WILL BE VOIDED, AND ADMISSION REFUSED.

  • Enter the lottery entry form above and select the performance you want to attend.
  • You may enter for more than one performance, but only one entry per performance. Multiple entries will be removed.
  • Drawing will take place two (2) hours before each performance.
  • Winners will be contacted at the phone number and email provided. You will have one hour to call back to purchase. After that hour, we will randomly draw the next name.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

More information is available by calling (269) 387-2300, online at MillerAuditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office. Groups of 10 or more can call for special discounts.





