Avon Players Presents MISERY

Performances run March 10-25.

Feb. 16, 2023  
A writer discovers the dark side of fandom when he finds himself at the mercy of an unhinged stranger as Avon Players presents Misery running March 10-25.

Based on the bestselling novel by master of horror Stephen King that became the iconic film, Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (Jeff Stillman), who is rescued from a car crash by his number one fan, Annie Wilkes (Laura Flores). When Annie reads his latest manuscript and discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain, she becomes enraged, and Paul's convalescence quickly becomes his captivity in Annie's secluded mountain home. Through increasingly deranged means, Annie forces Paul to write a new novel. Now the novelist must plot his escape while quite literally writing for his life.

The play is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, first published by Viking Press in 1987. The book won the first annual Bram Stoker Award for superior achievement in horror writing. It was a commercial success, earning the fourth spot on the bestseller list for its year. Critical reception was also positive with critics praising King for relying less on fantasy elements compared to his earlier works. Instead of supernatural threats, Misery presents a chilling exploration of toxic fandom in a realistic setting. Rob Reiner directed the 1990 film adaptation starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. Bates won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Annie, making Misery the only film based on a King novel to win an Oscar. The 2015 Broadway stage adaptation starred Laurie Metcalf and Bruce Willis.

Director Mike Olsem was drawn to Misery in part because of how the play's terror emerges from a seemingly mundane and even comforting setting, which Olsem sees as a thread running through all of King's works: "King himself has said in interviews that he didn't necessarily set out to be a horror writer, but that as he began writing about characters in placid small towns, he kept wondering what would happen if something powerful, unexpected, and sinister should disrupt their normal lives and routines." In Olsem's view, this results in the challenge of creating a production in which Paul's sense of the danger he is in must build over time. "In the hands of a former nurse, a caretaker, his recovery should be a peaceful one, but, bit by bit, clues stack up that this 'normal' relationship is anything but."


Tickets for all shows are $25. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved.




Celebrate Paczki Day with the Polish Muslims at Planet Ant Photo
Celebrate Paczki Day with the Polish Muslims at Planet Ant
February 21st is Paczki Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than in Hamtramck at Planet Ant with the Polish Muslims. The doors and the adjoining Ghostlight Bar open at 10:00 am, and the show begins at 10:30. The event is donation-based to support the band, and help support the arts in Hamtramck at the Planet Ant.
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre On Thursday, April 13 Photo
THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre On Thursday, April 13
Broadway In Detroit has announced that The Rocket Man Show will play the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, April 13. Welcome to The Rocket Man Show - the fantastic tribute to Elton John, currently featured in Elton's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour, 'Clash Of The Cover Bands' on E! & now in the metaverse as Elton John on Roblox!
ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February Photo
ASSASSINS to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre in February
The Ringwald Theatre will present a new production of the late Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical masterpiece Assassins.
Tickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance Hall Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For The Tony-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN At DeVos Performance Hall
Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that tickets for Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album are now on sale.

More Hot Stories For You


