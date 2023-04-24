Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALL THINGS EQUAL: The Life And Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Comes to Flint in May

The performance is set for May 4, 2023.

Apr. 24, 2023  

All Things Equal, a new play by multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes, makes a stop in Flint on its first national, multi-city tour. On May 4 at FIM Whiting Auditorium, the one-woman show shares the life and trials of Ruth Bader Ginsberg in 90 hilarious minutes.

"All Things Equal offers each theatregoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions," commented Holmes, who many know for his successful singing career in the 80s.

Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and her many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her high school, being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer, fighting for women's rights in the 1970s and taking courageous stands for human rights amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

All Things Equal stars Michelle Azar as the late Supreme Court Justice. Azar says, "To pay homage [to RBG] nightly in a real and authentic way with thoughts and feelings that are both learned from her public persona and inferred from her actions and the insights others had about her demands my full attention. It's an actor's dream."

Holmes brilliantly captures RBG's compelling life, leaving no one to wonder why she became a cross-generational role model inspiring tens of millions of Americans and a worldwide following.

Tickets are on sale now at tickets.thefim.org, by calling 810-237-7333 or at one of the FIM Ticket Center box offices at either the Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. The Genesee County millage discount is not available for this production.




