A VERY FARMINGTON CHRISTMAS Opening In Farmington Hills, Michigan

The Farmington Players Barn is kicking off the holiday season with hilarity, heart and a little hometown magic. A Very Farmington Christmas opens Friday, December 5 in Farmington Hills, and runs through Saturday, December 20, with a special matinee set for Saturday, December 13.

The play by Robert Hallmark is a hilarious spoof of popular Hallmark Christmas movies. It's the tale of a high-powered professional racing through the fast lane of big-city life. Her boss sends her back to her small hometown. But when she crosses paths with a familiar face from high school, she's forced to hit the brakes, evaluate her priorities and the love she never saw coming. The show is directed by longtime Barn member Cynthia Tupper of Farmington Hills. "The audience is in for a great ride as they root for our romantic leads who are surrounded by their family and friends who are all played by only two other actors," says Tupper.

The romantic leads Felice and George are played by real-life married couple Karla Kamm and Benjamin Burt of Redford. Tupper says they bring an "extra dimension of chemistry" into their onstage relationship. Nancy Cooper and Jason Wilhoite, both of Farmington, play all the other characters. Tupper says all four actors demonstrate great versatility in their craft and are skilled in all aspects of comedy.

The play is structured to add a local flavor to the plot, making co-stars of hotspots in Farmington, Farmington Hills and Detroit. "The playwright has given us 30 local references that we created to fill in the blanks to make it specific to our town, says Tupper."

"Examples are: The Warner Mansion tree lighting, Holly Days, Goodfellows, Fired & Fused and Chocolate Chipped Bakery. We also have participation from our city councils in Farmington and Farmington Hills for cameo appearances of a "guest mayor".

Tupper feels people tune into Hallmark movies every year to soak in the magic of the Holidays: "From the picturesque snowfall, to the crackling fireplaces, to the family traditions - and of course, LOVE," she says. And she's excited that "A Very Farmington Christmas" is a "loving spoof of this time-honored tradition." Tupper adds: "I hope our production will leave everyone with that "Hallmark" feeling as they leave the theater with a smile on their face and go home to enjoy the holidays!

Shows are on December 5 at 8 p.m., December 6 at 8 p.m., December 7 at 2 p.m., December 12 at 8 p.m., December 13 at 2 p.m., December 13 at 8 p.m., December 14 at 2 p.m., December 18 at 8 p.m., December 19 at 8 p.m., and December 20 at 8 p.m.