ZOE Film Sets World Premiere at Miami Film Festival This April

The uplifting comedy feature Zoe will make its world premiere at the Miami Film Festival 2025, where it will be in competition for the coveted Knight Marimbas Award. From co-directors Dean Ronalds and Emanuela Galliussi, this light-hearted, fantastical adventure is set to bring hope, acceptance, and perhaps a dash of real magic to audiences on Friday, April 4 at 9:00pm at the Coral Gables Art Cinema.

Emanuela Galliussi stars as the titular Zoe, an Italian woman, who has all the things we've been told should make a person happy. But however hard she tries, she isn't. On the eve of Mardi Gras, a young boy dressed up as a wizard grants her three chances to find what she yearns. But, should she fail, she will be stuck with him forever.

Set on a magical path of exploration and adventure, Zoe will find herself living in Ibiza, London, and Paris, experiencing different versions of herself, her dreamed of lifestyles, and seemingly perfect lovers. But will she find what she's looking for, or will she start this new chapter of her life quite possibly stuck with the little wizard forever?

Alongside Galliussi, who also wrote the film, ZOE stars Michael Rodriguez Carmona, Jaspal Binning, and Daniele Natali. The film was produced under Ronalds and Galliussi's independent production company, Falling Up Films, with Ronalds and Galliussi serving as Producers.

About the Miami Film Festival

Celebrating cinema in two annual events, Miami Film Festival (42nd annual edition April 3-13, 2025) and Miami Film Festival GEMS (November 2025), Miami Dade College's Miami Film Festival is considered the preeminent film festival for showcasing Ibero-American cinema in the U.S., and a major launch pad for all international and documentary cinema. The annual Festival welcomes more than 45,000 audience members and more than 400 filmmakers, producers, talent and industry professionals. It is the only major festival housed within a college or university. In the last five years, the Festival has screened films from more than 60 countries, including 300 World, International, North American, U.S. and East Coast Premieres. The Festival also offers unparalleled educational opportunities to film students and the community at large.

