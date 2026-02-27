Three Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Seniors Recognized with Palm Beach Symphony's 2026 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Three talented high school seniors from Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach have received Palm Beach Symphony's 2026 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award. Violinist Michael Li was awarded first place, pianist Josefina Ezcurra placed second and violinist Elias Cohen placed third.

As their prize, they've each been gifted new professional level instruments to use for college auditions and future music career endeavors. The official announcement was made at the Symphony's 24th Annual Gala “A Standing Ovation” at The Breakers Palm Beach.

“We are incredibly proud of these three outstanding students, who have distinguished themselves academically and musically while also giving back to their community. Their dedication and talent speak volumes about their bright futures, and we are honored to support them at this pivotal moment by providing instruments that will help elevate their artistry as they take the next step in their musical journeys,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “We wish them every success in their auditions and studies, and I am deeply grateful to our generous donors whose commitment to our youth makes it possible for us to invest in professional-level instruments year after year.”

First Place

Violinist Michael Li graduates in May from Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, where he serves as concertmaster of Dreyfoos Philharmonic and Dreyfoos String Orchestra. A National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, the Jupiter resident takes academics as seriously as he does music, balancing lessons and practicing with a courseload stacked with AP classes. He is also passionate about fitness and health, serving as captain of his school's varsity cross country team and historian for the Nutrition Club.

As his prize for winning the 2026 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award, Li received an Alexandru Ozon violin and a Archet SLC gold mounted Pernambuco bow. “Receiving these gifts in time for my college auditions has been especially meaningful,” he said. “Having an instrument that truly responds to my playing has allowed me to perform at my best, both technically and musically, and I am confident that it has made a significant contribution to my auditions…and beyond.”

In addition to winning the 2026 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award from Palm Beach Symphony, he won the 2025 Alhambra Orchestra Concerto Competition (2nd in 2024), 2022 PBA Preparatory Department Concerto Competition, 2019 Oakland Youth Orchestras Solo Competition, American Guild of Music Great Lakes Regional Competition in his age group, Federation State Concerto Competition and 3rd MMTF Pat Simpson Concerto Competition. Li placed second in the 2024 National Society of Arts and Letters Dreyfoos Competition and FSMTA State Concerto Competition and third at the 2024 New World Symphony Concerto Competition.

Generous with his time, Li has volunteered more than 150 hours at Miami Music Festival and with Symphonies for Seniors, an organization that visits retirement homes to play music for residents. Li has also performed as a soloist for a Young Singers of the Palm Beaches concert and National Society of Arts and Letters Star Maker Awards fundraising gala at the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in 2024. He's active in music summer camps including the Palm Beach Atlantic University Stringendo School for Strings and the Killington Music Festival and hosted chamber concerts with quartets during the 2025 Hilton Head Chamber Music Institute.

Second Place

A pianist for more than 11 years, Josefina Ezcurra has a repertoire that includes the works of major composers including Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Ravel and Schumann. The Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts senior has a 5.0 weighted GPA, earning her membership in the National Honor Society and Spanish Honors Society and landing a spot on her school's honor roll. She became a College Board AP Scholar with Distinction after receiving top scores on several AP exams.

As the 2nd place winner of the 2026 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award, Palm Beach Symphony gifted Ezcurra with a Yamaha P525 keyboard and all essential equipment and accessories. “My practice sessions transcended. With weighted wooden keys, I'm able to produce musical nuances unknown to any other keyboard I have previously used,” she said. “The unlimited features of the Yamaha allow me to experiment my projection in the acoustics of a concert hall from the comfort of my own room, as well as change the style of instrument I'm playing on. All of these key aspects that typically form the characteristics of an acoustic piano come together in a portable keyboard that fits perfectly in the dimensions of a college dorm. I will be pursuing piano performance… and I cannot wait to see what impact it has on my musical studies.”

As a member of the Dreyfoos Wind Ensemble, Ezcurra represented the piano department nationally, including on a trip to Indianapolis for Music for All. As one of two pianists, she learned to project the piano's sound effectively within a full band, a valuable skill for future concertos and ensembles. She is also the historian for the piano department at Dreyfoos where she is responsible for managing social media accounts and publicity. Additionally, she has performed throughout Florida at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Wellington Mall, FSU Longmire Hall in Tallahassee and Steinway Piano Gallery in Coral Gables.

Palm Beach County Music Teachers Association (PMCMTA) Judged Musicale Honoree selected winner in 2022 and 2023 and placed first in the intermediate age group in the PBCMTA Scholarship Competition in 2023, followed by honorable mention and second place in the senior category in 2024 and 2025, respectively. She also placed first at the 2025 District VI Concerto Competition, 2025 Palm Beach Pops Concerto Competition and in the Rising Artist Competition at the 2024 University of Florida International Piano Festival.

Ezcurra received scholarships at a Steinway Gallery Recital - Frost Advanced Piano Prep Program in 2022 and from the Hall Artist Summer Institute School of the Arts Foundation in 2025. In recent summers, she attended piano camps at the University of Florida and Florida State University.

When she's not practicing her own craft, Ezcurra enjoys teaching piano to younger students as a private instructor and helps prepare musicians at Bak Middle School of the Arts for recitals. As an active member of the ARTS Club at Dreyfoos, she's taught fine arts to elementary school students during a summer camp and volunteered at a holiday event for underprivileged children.

Fluent in Spanish, Ezcurra has proven resourceful in communicating with families during the School District of Palm Beach County's Showcase of Schools at the South Florida Fairgrounds, where she helped recruit students interested in enrolling at Dreyfoos. Additionally, Ezcurra volunteered with Dreyfoos Chemistry Adventures to translate chemistry labs from English to Spanish for elementary school children in Mexico.

As a Spanish Honor Society member, Ezcurra takes time out of her busy schedule to volunteer at West Gate Elementary, a dual-language school in West Palm Beach that serves many low-income families. During Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month, she helped students celebrate their identities through activities such as coloring, dancing and cultural lessons.

Ezcurra prides herself in being excellent at time management and a dedicated little sister. While not at school, in the rehearsal studio, on stage or volunteering, she has responsibilities helping to take care of her older brother who has Down syndrome at their Loxahatchee home. She also enjoys learning Argentinian recipes, playing guitar, singing, sketching, creating realism art and working out.

Third Place

Violinist Elias Cohen is a senior at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts and previously attended Bak Middle School of the Arts. The West Palm Beach resident immigrated to the United States from Venezuela several years ago. Last May, he participated in the Symphony's community side-by-side performance of Johannes Brahms' Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80 at Dreyfoos Concert Hall at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

As Cohen's prize for being named the 3rd place winner of the 2026 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award, he received a John Weisberg violin made in 2022, a Marco Raposo silver mounted bow and a Bam case.

“Since the beginning of my musical education years, no matter how strong my love and determination towards classical music and violin playing was, I feel like there has been an economic factor inhibiting me from getting closer to my goals. I will always be grateful for the individuals who have helped to provide me with acceptable musical materials to improve my playing. I believe that having the opportunity to receive this instrument has allowed me to…establish a new sense of freedom to work objectively towards my ambitions,” Cohen said. “Nearing the end of my senior year, I believe this new instrument has facilitated me throughout my college application process, giving me a newer, stronger and more confident sound. I hope to continue growing as a musician with this instrument into my professional career in the future, allowing me to have further artistic flexibility.”

Cohen is a member of the String Orchestra at Dreyfoos and performed with the Florida Music Education Association All-State Ensemble and Palm Beach County All-County Orchestra (concertmaster in 2025) from 2023 to 2025, New World Symphony Orchestra side-by-side, Palm Beach Youth Orchestra and El Sistema Children's Orchestra in Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela. He co-founded his school's Concert Club that performs classical music in senior residential communities throughout Palm Beach County.

Cohen attended Lynn University's Music Conservatory Children's Program in Boca Raton and Interlochen Arts Camp. At the National Federation of Music Club Festivals, the violinist received superior ratings for playing a solo piece and as a member of a trio. He also placed third in the National Society of Arts and Letters Dreyfoos Concerto Competition.

About the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award

To qualify for the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award, each student must be a graduating high school senior who resides in Palm Beach County, demonstrates financial need, and intends to major in music and pursue their undergraduate studies at a university, college or conservatory. Music teachers and private instructors may nominate one or more students in good academic standing who they feel will thrive as a music major in college. Finalists attend an in-person audition and interview with the Palm Beach Symphony as part of the consideration process. Up to three exceptional students receive the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award annually. Winners receive an advanced level instrument or major accessory such as a bow or headjoint, made possible through Palm Beach Symphony's Todd Barron Instrument Donation Fund. Nominations will open for the 2027 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award in August 2026. Complete details about the application and selection process are available at PalmBeachSymphony.org.