WPB's Café Centro Will Launch New Monthly Music Series ROB RUSSELL'S OPEN MIC Next Month

The series kicks off on February 6.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Master Showman Rob Russell, who is widely recognized as "Mr. Palm Beach," will be launching a new monthly music series starting February 6 at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. At 7 pm on the first Monday of each month, he will host Rob Russell's Open Mic, at which members of the audience-including some of his multi-talented friends and cabaret headliners-will perform favorite and familiar tunes from the worlds of Broadway, Hollywood, jazz, and the Great American Songbook.

"My fun and famous Open Mic nights following the Royal Room concerts at The Colony Hotel were always a big hit, and I'm excited about reviving it on a monthly basis at Café Centro," says Rob Russell. "I look forward to introducing musical numbers from talented people in the audience including occasional special guests such as Tony and Grammy award winners and my all-star cabaret chums and more, all of whom who will be accompanied on the piano by Kim Forman, who studied with jazz legend Marian McPartland. Sing alone or sing along, everyone is welcome."

From his years as the polished front man at the distinguished Governor's Club at Phillips Point to his nearly two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, to his recent years as a singer, recording artist (his popular CD Hello Again), and-after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting-Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, Rob Russell has amassed numerous fans of his audience-wowing musical talents and flashy show biz anecdotes.

The ever dapper, occasional tapper Russell has been known to get music lovers and fans to jump up, dance between tables, and join in the revelry, and he promises to musically replicate the energy and excitement at his new monthly series. While Rob Russell's Open Mic starts at 7 pm, Café Centro will be taking Dinner Reservations 6-9 pm at 561.514.4070.

Celebrated for its music and entertainment offerings, Café Centro is also hailed for its culinary excellence under the tasty direction of Executive Chef William Graver. For more information, please visit www.cafecentrowpb.com.




