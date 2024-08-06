URBAN FILM FESTIVAL Returns To Miami For Its 9th Annual Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Urban Film Festival has announced its return for the 9th annual event, taking place over Labor Day weekend from August 30 to September 1, 2024, in the historic Overtown district of Miami, FL. This highly anticipated festival remains the largest free film festival in the United States, dedicated to educating, exposing, and providing distribution opportunities for the next generation of urban filmmakers.

There is a growing buzz surrounding the world premiere of The Reject, which is based on a true story and follows the inspiring journey of Kionne McGhee, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner who rises from being overlooked by society as a young man. Through his mother's unwavering faith, relentless hard work, and steadfast determination, McGhee overcomes adversity and achieves remarkable success-the film by Romeoland Studios and produced by Romeo Miller & Marco Molinet.

The Urban Film Festival is a premier 3-day event celebrated for its dedication to sharpening the skills of young filmmakers while allowing them to showcase their masterpieces. UFF is recognized as one of the largest international gatherings of experts in the urban film industry. At UFF, we celebrate culturally driven content and proudly provide a platform for up-and-coming urban filmmakers to share the stories of their communities.

The inspiration to create the Urban Film Festival came from a deep-seated desire to provide a platform for voices and stories often underrepresented in mainstream media. Cofounders Marco Molinet and Bla G wanted to create a space where culturally driven content and community stories could be celebrated and appreciated.

"The Urban Film Festival is more than just a celebration of film; it is a vital platform for underrepresented voices in the film industry," said Marco Molinet, cofounder of Florida Film House. "By equipping emerging filmmakers with the necessary tools and skills, we are fostering a new generation of storytellers committed to telling their communities' authentic narratives. The festival's commitment to education, exposure, and distribution creates unparalleled opportunities for these filmmakers to break into the industry and make their mark."

The Urban Film Festival has become a cornerstone for urban filmmakers, providing them with the resources and exposure they need to thrive in the industry and challenge the status quo.

Free screenings, workshops, and industry discussions are integral to the festival's mission of education and empowerment. Free screenings make the festival accessible to a broader audience, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent people from experiencing quality films. Workshops provide:

Practical skills and knowledge.

Covering everything from scriptwriting to cinematography.

Helping emerging and established filmmakers hone their craft.

Industry discussions offer invaluable insights into the film industry's current trends and challenges, fostering networking opportunities and encouraging collaboration. Together, these components create a holistic educational experience that equips filmmakers with the tools they need to succeed.

The Urban Film Festival offers numerous distribution opportunities for filmmakers. The organizers partner with distribution companies and platforms eager to acquire fresh, diverse content. Additionally, the festival acts as a networking hub, allowing filmmakers to connect with distributors, producers, and industry professionals who can help them navigate the distribution landscape. A notable success story is Kamal Ani-Bello, a 1st Take Youth Film Program student. He was awarded by Romeo Miller at the Urban Film Festival in 2019 and is now starring in a Florida Film House movie called "The Reject," premiering at the 2024 Urban Film Festival. Kamal is one of three filmmakers who have won a year of mentorship to develop a feature film with potential funding. These full-circle opportunities are designed to nurture the next generation of filmmakers.

Festival Highlights:

Friday, August 30, 2024

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Youth Empowerment session with the 1st Take Youth Film Program at The Overtown Performing Arts Center, hosted by Romeo Miller, Allen Maldonado, Kamal Ani-Bello, Sheila Marie, Reyna Love, with music by DJ Epps.

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Welcome to Miami Celebration at Red Rooster, hosted by Miami-Dade County Film Commissioner Marco Giron and sponsored by Film Miami, featuring DJ Epps.

Saturday, August 31, 2024

12:00 pm-5:00 pm: Free Film Master Classes at Red Rooster-upstairs, covering writing, producing, cinematography, acting, and directing, followed by a meet-and-greet at the bar downstairs.

5:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Panels at Lyric Theater - Main Theater, including the "Getting to the Bag" distribution panel with international sales reps and distribution companies and The Filmmakers Panel with award-winning filmmakers.

8:00 pm-10:00 pm: Red Carpet and World Premiere of "The Reject," directed by Bla G and Yonel Aris, at Lyric Theater-Main Theater, featuring special guests Romeo Miller, Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Kamal Ani-Bello, Reyna Love, and Sheila Marie.

10:00 pm - Late: Official After Party for "The Reject" at The Urban Miami.

Sunday, September 1, 2024

12:00 pm - 7:00 pm: Best of Urban Film Festival screenings at the Lyric Theater, Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC), and Dorsey Library.

7:00 pm-8:00 pm: The Urban Film Festival Awards Ceremony will be hosted by Athule Mbekeni, Allen Maldonado, and Dj Epps at Lyric Theater.

8:00 pm - 10:00 pm: Official Awards After Party at Red Rooster with DJ Epps.

Venues:

The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater: 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33133

The Dorsey Memorial Library: 100 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 - Screenings

Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC): 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136 - Screenings

Red Rooster: 920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

The D. A. Dorsey House: 250 NW 9th St. Overtown Miami, FL 33136 - Media Center

The Urban: 1000 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Virtual Participation: Attendees can also join virtually via UDS.tv to screen films.

For more information and registration, visit www.urbanfilmfestivals.com.

Comments