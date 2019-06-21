Tickets Now On Sale For The Beach Boys At The Coral Springs Center For The Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that tickets are now available for purchase to see the legendary band The Beach Boys on February 21, 2020. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

February 21, 2020 at 7:30 pm (Friday)

The Beach Boys

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.

Since lead-singer man Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, Surfin' (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: Surfin' USA, Surfer Girl, Fun, Fun, Fun, I Get Around, California Girls, Help Me Rhonda, Barbara Ann, Good Vibrations, Wouldn't It Be Nice, Rock and Roll Music, and Kokomo.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic group. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets start at $59.50

How to Get Tickets to The Beach Boys:

Tickets are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community; offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway, to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at www.TheCenterCS.com.





