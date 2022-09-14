Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Thrill To Flamenco Dance And Music With SIUDY FLAMENCO: A DOS At The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

This flamenco suite, created by Siudy Garrido features original music by composer/guitarist Jose Luis de La Paz.

Sep. 14, 2022  
The new arts season ignites the stage as the City of Aventura presents Siudy Flamenco: A Dos at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 9 at 5 p.m.

This flamenco suite, created by Siudy Garrido with original music by composer/guitarist Jose Luis de La Paz, interprets flamenco numbers "A Dos" in duets between mesmerizing dance solos and the simple yet intense musical presence of De la Paz guitar.

The company ballet appears interspersed within and in between movements that take the audience on a journey into the intimate emotions in the music over the classic flamenco rhythms known as seguidilla, alegrías and Solea. It explores and presents a journey through the diversity of colors, sensations and emotions of a pure-rooted flamenco while at the same time remaining open to the present.

The dance company is known for collaborations with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and flamenco superstars Farruquito and Antonio Canales. The Los Angeles Times reported, "Garrido is a brilliant soloist with a vibrant company."

A composer and award-winning guitarist, de la Paz is recognized in all three disciplines of the flamenco art. He was the musical director and composer for the Ballet Cristina Hoyos for 10 years and has collaborated with, among others, José Mercé, Concha Buika, Belén Maya, Farruquito, Antonio Canales, La Des Moine Symphony Orchestra and The Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Tickets are $55-$60. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.


