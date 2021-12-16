The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum To Host Special Events & Exhibit During January 2022

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum has scheduled two special events and an exciting exhibition to kick off the new year in in its newly remodeled space in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Town Hall Talk

Wednesday, January 5, at 6 pm

Boca Raton Anthrax Attack, October 2001

Presented by (retired) Fire Chief Thomas R. Wood

Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services

Chief Wood served on the City of Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services Department for 47 years, starting as a Firefighter in 1974 and working his way up through the ranks, serving as City Fire Marshal 1988-1996, and eventually named as the city's sixth career Fire Chief in 2006. Chief Wood will be discussing the terrifying events when the America Media Inc. building in Boca Raton, home of The National Enquirer, was one of several sites to receive anthrax-laden letters through the mail. Town Hall Talks are generously sponsored by Alina Schwartz, Estate Agent at One Sotheby's International Realty in Boca Raton.

The cost to attend is FREE for BRHS members; and $10 for nonmembers. To RSVP, please email office@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Rap Session 2022

Thursday, January 20, at 6 pm

A Tale of Two Cities:

Boca Raton and Delray Beach

A Conversation Between Boca Magazine's

Marie Speed & Randy Schultz

+ Marie Speed is group editor of all JES publications, including Boca, Delray Beach, Worth Avenue, Mizner's Dream and the annual publication for the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

+ Randy Shultz is the City Watch columnist for Boca Magazine and BocaMag.com. An award-winning South Florida journalist since 1974, he has worked at both the Miami Herald and The Palm Beach Post, where he served as managing editor and editorial page editor.

The new exhibit commemorates Boca Raton's first responders. From the early days of moonshine to the 21st Century anthrax attacks, this exhibit walks visitors through the history of the local Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, and Dispatchers, revealing how each department has grown and shrunk in relation to the surrounding community. The exhibit celebrates a century of local heroes from Town Marshall Charlie Raulerson in 1926; to Betty Taylor, the first woman to work for the Boca Raton Police Department and its first dispatcher back in the 1950s; to those brave officers who confronted the vicious anthrax attack in 2001. This exhibit is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, the

museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.