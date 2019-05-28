The ROCKET MAN Show Comes to Coral Springs Center For The Arts

The new movie is getting all the raves, but MusicWorks is bringing the live concert experience for Elton John fans of every age this Thursday to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts.

The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 and now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

May 30 at 8 pm (Thursday)

The ROCKET MAN Show

Simply put-this is Elton! Scotman Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour. Hand-picked by the internationally acclaimed singer himself, it was Rus' own live production of The ROCKET MAN Show that first got him noticed.

In the show, Anderson recreates the magic and live persona of Young Elton like no other. Storming around the stage with a fun-loving sense of flamboyance; part diva, part soccer player, killer vocalist, fierce piano player, all rock & roller. His painstaking attention to detail includes wearing gorgeous, colorful and spectacular costumes (many worn by Elton) including his iconic boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1972, as well as a sparkly Swarovski tuxedo from 1984.

The ROCKET MAN Show is a regular feature across the United States at venues such as House of Blues, Hard Rock Live, Caesar's, Harrah's, Legends in Concert, BB King's, Universal Studios and Watl Disney World.

The show is 100 percent live in both vocal and instrumentation. It is a sincere visual, theatrical, funny and interactive show-and it is musically beautiful. There are ballads and driving rock songs. Audiences laugh, cry, sing and dance as they recall the highs and lows of Elton's legendary concerts.

Remember when rock was young? You will after seeing Rus Anderson in The ROCKET MAN Show, presented by MusicWorks at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts.





