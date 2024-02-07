The LOOP To Host A Series Of Events Including Music, Family Programming And More In February and March

The LOOP invites everyone under the sun to cool down in Fort Lauderdale's oceanfront backyard with a series of events in Feb. and March 2024.

Highlights include the Fourth Annual Fur the Love Pet Fest to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day, the Fourth Annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza, More at The MKT, South Florida Reggae Month and more.

The full series of events includes:

South Florida Reggae Month Jam, Saturday, Feb. 24, 3–9:30 p.m.

The Bad Boys of Reggae, Inner Circle, and Shaggy are teaming up to celebrate over 50 years of reggae during South Florida Reggae Month with events throughout February. On Saturday, Feb. 24, 3–9:30 p.m., The LOOP will host live performances by Ernie Smith, Paul Anthony and more. Reggae lovers will enjoy live music with the ocean view, vendors and Caribbean food. Follow @theloopflb for performer announcements and updates.

Fourth Annual Fur the Love Pet Fest | Sunday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The community is invited to dust off their boots and put on their best cowboy hat for a rootin' tootin' good time at the Fourth Annual Fur the Love Pet Fest on Sunday, Feb. 25, at The LOOP (Las Olas Oceanside Park). Coinciding with National Love Your Pet Day, Fur the Love Pet Fest is a celebration of Fort Lauderdale's furry companions and a day of four-legged fun.

Fur The Love Pet Fest is once again hosted by the dynamic mom and pup duo behind the award-winning Instagram @TourwithTeddy and blog “Living A Fairytail.” Proceeds from the event will benefit upcoming pet-friendly experiences at The LOOP in 2024, including the popular free Dog Days of Summer Movie Series, HOWLoween Pawty and WONDERLAND's Happy HOWL-iday events.

Event organizers are wrangling up a rodeo extravaganza that'll have tails wagging and spurs jingling ‘til the cows come home, complete with a rodeo round-up food court, local people and pets' vendors, games and contests, Instagramable moments and surprises at every turn. Guests are encouraged to dress in theme.

All-day experiences include:

Ranch Roam Photo Zones: Strike gold and create Instagram magic at the various Ranch Roam photo zones. Groups can capture the spirit of the Wild West with themed backdrops and props to take home picture-perfect memories.

Teddy's Rodeo Round Up Food Court: Indulge in a roundup of classic cowboy bites and refreshing sips, including made-to-order BurgerFi burgers, protein-packed waffle breakfast sandwiches, mouthwatering BBQ, Tex-Mex tacos and more.

K954 Dog Training Trailblazers Trail Run: Unleash some energy as pets conquer treadmills and agility courses, merging fitness with fun for a tail-wagging good time.

The Pretty Nomad Well-Brimmed Hat Bar: Craft a frontier style and design a personalized cowboy hat, choosing from an array of styles and accessories.

The Rounds 360° Rodeo Ring: Lasso up cowboy memories with furry friends in every spin at the 360° photo booth.

Sheriff's Sniff-Out Scavenger Hunt: Furry deputies and their companions follow pawprints around the Mercantile to win prizes from select vendors.

Vetfield Animal Hospital Watering Hole: Saddle up to the pet hydration post, where furry amigos will find cool refreshments and generous giveaways to take on their frontier journey.

W Fort Lauderdale Quick Draw Portrait Parlor: Enjoy complimentary* caricatures capturing pets' unique charm with a touch of Wild West flair. *On a first come, first served basis.

Activities and entertainment:

12–3 p.m.: Tim Charron Band

12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Yum Pup Chow-Down Contest

1 p.m.: Line Dancing Lessons

A people and pets marketplace will feature dozens of new and returning vendors, ranging from pet services to a plethora of pet and people clothing, food and accessories. Confirmed vendors to date include: Bonafide Therapy Dogs, Bulltug Company, Catskills Clothing Company, Dasenia Creations, Dog Training Elite, Dog Drop, Dogtopia of Fort Lauderdale, EloPetz, Fetch Pet Care Fort Lauderdale, Happy Dingos, Healthy Smiles Pet Dental, Hola From Lola, Icy Woof Pet Accessories, Jaffee Pops, K9 Resorts Pompano Beach, Kay's Kollars & Bella Greens Dog Treats, Little Giants & Co., Moon Dog Barkery, Optimally Balanced, Patty's Pet Foods, Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, Paws Around the World, Pet Wants Fort Lauderdale, Pup & Away, Ruff House, Salon Bark, Snacks Homemade Treats, The Duty Mitt, The Pretty Nomad, Urbana Pet, Wag Around Town, Woof & Wag, Woofin-Good and Yum Pup.

Fur The Love Pet Fest was voted the “best event” in Fort Lauderdale Magazine's “The Best of Fort Lauderdale 2023” readers' poll.

Presented by the Fort Lauderdale Beach BID, Fur The Love Pet Fest is generously sponsored by K954 Dog Training, Pet Junction Magazine, The Rounds, Vetfield Animal Hospital, W Fort Lauderdale and Yum Pup.

For more information or to participate as a sponsor or vendor, please visit www.ftlpetfest.com.

Fourth Annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza | Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Spring has sprung on Fort Lauderdale Beach as Las Olas Oceanside Park blooms with the spirit of the season at the Fourth Annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza.

Sponsored in a major part by the City of Fort Lauderdale's Beach Improvement District, the event provides an egg-cellent time for everyone to enjoy delightful activities, including three egg hunts tailored to different ages, a Children's Craft Corner celebrating Youth Art Month and National Craft Month, live music, contests and games galore. Guests will have the opportunity to snap photos with the Easter bunny and explore the farmers market for picnic provisions on the lawn. It's a day packed with family-friendly fun and community spirit.

The MKT, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.: Shop and stroll local vendors displaying an eclectic selection of art, clothing, jewelry, home goods, pet supplies, body care and more. Following the egg hunt, local food vendors will have all the items to purchase for a picnic to enjoy on the main lawn.

Egg Hunt ‘Scramble,' 10–11 a.m.: Children 13 and under are encouraged to bring an Easter basket and gather on the main lawn at 10 a.m. for The LOOP's egg hunt countdown. The egg hunt will be divided into three approximate starting times. Children under 5 will begin at 10 a.m., children ages 6-9 will begin at 10:30 a.m. and children ages 10-13 will begin at 11 a.m. Free pre-registration online is encouraged.

Children's Arts & Crafts: In recognition of Youth Art Month and National Craft Month in March, The Children's Craft Corner will feature a variety of make-and-take crafts that explore their artistic talents. Day of crafts available while supplies last.

For more information, please visit www.theloopflb.com

Ongoing activities include:

THE MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park, Saturdays: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sundays: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sip, sup and stroll The MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park and shop small/buy local from Artisan Food Vendors and makers of art, fashion, home décor and more. Open every weekend, year-round, attendees are invited to pull up a chair to enjoy a rotation of live music, take part in the weekly oceanside yoga and HIIT classes or get in some playtime with a variety of games, including tabletop games, lawn darts, cornhole and more.

February More at The MKT special events in honor of Heart Health Month include:

Prioritize heart health this February at The LOOP. As part of the ongoing More at The MKT series, locals and visitors are invited to get their blood pumping and body moving by attending complimentary yoga or HIIT classes, treat their taste buds while indulging in nutritious food samplings and connect with family and friends steps from the shoreline.

Seaside Sessions:

Complimentary fitness classes in Feb. for a happy, healthy heart.

Free Flow Yoga with Lisa, Saturdays in Feb., 9:45–11 a.m.

Surrounded by good vibes, music, ocean breezes, sunshine rays and the shade of palm trees the community is invited to enjoy the “Free” Flow Yoga for everyBody class on the main lawn. Led by the incredible Lisa Pumper and her team in tandem with The MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park, this rejuvenating session is not only free to attend but also offers the perfect prelude to explore the market or stroll along beautiful Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Heartbeat Sunday with Sharon, Sundays in Feb. at 10 a.m.

This invigorating 60-minute total-body HIIT workout is designed to shake out the sweat, boost metabolism and elevate heart health. Sharon's cardio/strength/mobility fusion class caters to all levels. Seasoned fitness enthusiasts or those just embarking on their wellness journey can expect a welcoming atmosphere, modifications for every exercise and the chance to sweat it out with a full-body workout.

Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or beach towel, sunscreen and register in advance to receive a complimentary bottle of Smartwater at every class.

Heartwarming Tunes: Live music every Sunday in February, 12–3 p.m.

Whether visitors are savoring a meal under an umbrella at The MKT or just find themself strolling by, they're invited to stay a while to soothe their hearts and nourish their souls with live performances every Sunday. The music lineup includes:

Feb. 4 – Tom Sartori

Feb. 11 – Eric Charles

Feb. 18 – Ben Blyer

Feb. 25 – Tim Charon Band

Heartfelt Bites: The MKT vendors offer delicious heart-healthy foods every weekend in Feb. and beyond, along with complimentary samples and conversation about their commitment to a journey for a healthier and happier you.

Every Saturday – Pick up heart healthy fresh fruits and vegetables from Fresh Organics & More.

Every Sunday – Meet Sara and Marco from The Protein Booth and enjoy a healthy, homemade breakfast.

Saturday, Feb. 3 – Savor a range of flavors and complimentary samples from Jari Vasicko of Mediterranean Delights.

Saturday, Feb. 10 and 24 – Sample delectable bites and sips from Edna Beharrie of Edna B's Homemade Jam and Patrick Quinn of MaAaD Harvest.

Girl Scout Cookie Sales, Sunday, February 11

On Sunday, Feb. 11, Fort Lauderdale's very own Girl Scout Troop #12526 will sell cookies forthe 2024 national Girl Scout Cookie season. During this highly-anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts' amazing experiences year-round, such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp. The 2024 cookie selection has flavors for all kinds of sweet teeth. The roster of tasty new and fan favorites includes Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

To learn more about the vendors and for heart-healthy recipes, please visit theloopflb.com.

March More at The MKT special events in honor of Youth Art Month and National Craft Month include:

Join The LOOP this March for a colorful celebration of creativity as it honors Youth Art Month and National Craft Month at More at The MKT. Get ready for a dynamic lineup of activities, performances and opportunities designed to showcase the incredible talents of theatre, dance, media, music, visual arts and creative writing.

Youth Art Exhibition: Sunday, March 10 – Call for Artists

Las Olas Oceanside Park is thrilled to announce its upcoming Youth Art Month exhibit on Sunday, March 10. Established to celebrate the creative talents of young artists aged 6-17, Youth Art Month has a rich history dating back to its inception. This year's theme, “Dream in Art,” invites participants to explore their imaginative landscapes and share their visions with the community.

The LOOP encourages visual artists ages 6-17 to register online for a complimentary 6' tabletop exhibit space to display and sell their artwork.

About The LOOP

A cornerstone of activity, The LOOP (Las Olas Oceanside Park) is the central hub of the $65 million four-park system at the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The public greenspaces, including the Intracoastal Promenade, Las Olas Beach Garage Sunset Terrace, and DC Alexander Park, aim to provide infinite experiences for everyone under the sun and year-round activity in Fort Lauderdale's oceanfront backyard. Through its four pillars, “FAME,” The LOOP offers a variety of special events, activities, and unique local experiences for all, including free concerts, holiday happenings, farmer's markets, community workouts, and more.

About Fourth Annual Fur the Love Pet Fest Hosts, Ana & Teddy

Ana Elvir and her Maltese, Teddy, are the dynamic mom and pup duo behind the wildly popular, fun, and entertaining Instagram Page, Tour with Teddy, and ‘Living A Fairytail' blog. Named Top Inﬂuencer in the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Magazine Readers Poll, Teddy is a sought-after product ambassador, model, and tour guide to some of the most pet-friendly and popular places around the nation. As the host #FTLPetFest, he aims to lend a paw and help his fellow furry friends in need. Follow us on Instagram @tourwithteddy and at livingafairytail.com.