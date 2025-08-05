The Kravis Center Seeks Volunteers For 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is seeking new volunteers in preparation for its 2025–2026 season. Opportunities are available in hospitality and ushering, with training provided.

“With more than 400 volunteers, the Kravis Center knows that the show would not go on without the dedicated corps of people who donate their valuable time,” said Volunteer Coordinator Karole Cooney. “While many volunteers have been with us since opening night, we are now seeking applicants to join the ranks and become an integral part of this vibrant theatre.”

To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course that includes instruction in emergency evacuation procedures, seating protocols, customer service, and show operations.

New Volunteer Orientation Dates:

– Thursday, August 7 at 6:00 p.m.

– Monday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m.

– Thursday, September 25 at 6:00 p.m.

All sessions will take place in Persson Hall at the Kravis Center.

Interested applicants can complete a volunteer application online at kravis.org/volunteer.