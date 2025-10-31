The Carbonell Awards Add Special Watch Party for Sold Out Ceremony

The 48th annual Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theater & Arts Honors, today announced that the glittery annual ceremony and after-party at FAU’s University Theatre in Boca Raton is SOLD OUT. The fun, festive, entertainment-packed event is scheduled for Monday November 17, at 7:30 pm.

To enable more local theatre fans to participate in the first Carbonell Awards Ceremony to be held in Palm Beach County since 1997, the nonprofit organization is adding a special Carbonell Watch Party in FAU’s Livestream Lounge conveniently located just steps away in the same building.

General admission tickets to the Carbonell Watch Party & After-Party are only $35 and can be purchased online, or by contacting the FAU Box Office at 561-297-6124. Up to 150 tickets are available for this added event.

“We are both humbled and thrilled that the Carbonell Awards have sold out weeks before the ceremony—something that hasn’t happened in years,” said Andrew Kato, Producing Artistic Director of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Executive Producer/Director of the Carbonell Awards. “It’s wonderful to see the Carbonell Board taking thoughtful steps to ensure that everyone who wants to be part of this celebration can be—their commitment to inclusivity and community truly respects the spirit of the Carbonells.”

"Our team at Florida Atlantic is thrilled to be hosting the South Florida theatre community for this exciting event,” adds Tom Shorrock, Chair of FAU’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “And now, by creating our Livestream Lounge experience, we're able to welcome even more guests to celebrate the tremendous work that is being done in our region's professional theatres by scores of incredibly gifted artists, including many alumni of the FAU Department of Theatre and Dance now making their livelihoods as theatre-makers."

More than 500 actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend South Florida’s version of Broadway’s Tony Awards®.

At this year’s ceremony, awards will be presented in 20 competitive categories for the 2024-2025 theater season. Collectively, 130 nominations are distributed among 36 professional productions at 19 different theaters in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties. In addition, eight previously announced Special Awards will be presented, including the prestigious George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Bill Hayes & Sue Ellen Beryl, the co-founders of Palm Beach Dramaworks.

Sponsors of the 48th Annual Carbonell Awards ceremony and after party include the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts; Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; BroadwayWorld; Broward Center for the Performing Arts; Broward Cultural Division; Carbonell Sculptures Ltd.; Cultural Council for Palm Beach County; Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival presented by MorseLife Health System; Florida Power & Light; Kravis Center for the Performing Arts; Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel, PLLC; Miami-Dade County Auditorium; The Moss Center; OutClique Magazine, South Florida Cultural Consortium; South Florida Theatre League; Mark Traverso & Conor Walton; Donald R. Walters, P.A.; and The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum.

About The Carbonell Awards

The Carbonell Awards fosters the artistic growth of professional theater in South Florida by celebrating the excellence and diversity of our theater artists, providing scholarships, and building audience appreciation and civic pride by highlighting achievements of our theater community. More than 30 professional theater companies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties participate in the awards process every year. The Carbonell Awards also celebrate the accomplishments of local artistic leaders by presenting various Special Awards.

Along with New York’s Drama Desk and Chicago’s Joseph Jefferson Awards, the Carbonell Awards are among the nation’s oldest regional arts awards and predate others, including Washington, D.C.’s Helen Hayes Awards. The Carbonell Awards are named after the internationally renowned sculptor Manuel Carbonell, who designed the signature solid bronze and marble award given annually to Carbonell Award winners. Over nearly half a century, the Carbonell family has donated more than $250,000 in awards. For more information, please visit www.carbonellawards.org.