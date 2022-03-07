The Broward Center For The Performing Arts Presents A Free Sensory Inclusive Virtual Dance Event 

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts' All Abilities Series continues with a free sensory inclusive virtual Masquerade Ball. Broward Center teaching artist TJ Tekurio will lead participants through an exciting dance routine for the whole family on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m.

Viewers will have the chance to dance together to the elegant and smooth sounds of 3/4 time from the comfort and safety of their homes. The free session is ideal for anyone who has no dance experience as Tekurio demonstrates learning to waltz is as easy as 1-2-3. The Zoom link to join the session is available at Broward Center's website at https://bit.ly/3vrUuwk

Adding to the interactive fun, viewers are encouraged to design their own mask and bring it to the virtual party. A tutorial to design your own mask can be seen at https://bit.ly/3hnzwGZ

This free virtual event for the neurodiverse community is funded by the Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD (Center for Autism & Related Disabilities) for their continued in-kind support.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.