The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior to Take Place At Kravis Center

By: Feb. 07, 2025
TBAI Junior students train with the same professional Broadway faculty as the more demanding, audition-only, three-week Intensive for high school and college aged students. Daily classes include ballet, jazz, tap, vocal technique, acting and improvisation. No audition is required, but space is limited.

Created by Broadway professionals Jason Gillman and Jackie Bayne Gillman, The Broadway Artists Intensive Junior will be taught by an all-Broadway faculty, including special guest artists. For students ages 9-13 to study all areas of the performing arts.

The program will take place at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from June 23-27, 2025; Classes are daily, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuition is $475 - Registration is an additional $25. To register for the Broadway Artists Intensive Junior, please visit www.thebroadwayartistsintensive.com.



