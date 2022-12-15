TWELVE ANGRY MEN Extended Through December 29 At Palm Beach Dramaworks

On the strength of rave reviews and nightly standing ovations, Palm Beach Dramaworks is extending the run of Reginald Rose's classic Twelve Angry Men. Three performances have been added, with the possibility of more. The new dates are Wednesday, December 28 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, and Thursday, December 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets for all remaining performances are $84.00.

In the Palm Beach Daily News, Mary Damiano called the production "one of the finest in the company's illustrious history" and "a powerful show not to be missed." In Florida Theater Onstage, Bill Hirschman wrote that the 13-person cast is "an unequalled assemblage of A-list talent and accumulated skill [that merges] into a single ensemble."

"We are so gratified by the response to Twelve Angry Men, and delighted that more people will have the opportunity to see the show," said Managing Director Sue Ellen Beryl. "It is truly a timely and timeless play, and we're extremely proud of our marvelous cast."

Twelve Angry Men follows 12 jurors who deliberate the fate of a teenager accused of killing his father. Eleven of the men are instantly ready to convict. But the lone holdout, Juror 8, compels them to carefully examine the evidence, and as they do, the prejudices and social attitudes of each man are revealed - as are the strengths and flaws of the American justice system.

PBD's production is directed by J. Barry Lewis, and features a stellar cast of company veterans: Cliff Goulet (Guard), Tim Altmeyer (Juror 1), Michael McKeever (Juror 2), William Hayes (Juror 3), Gary Cadwallader (Juror 4), Jim Ballard (Juror 5), Matthew W. Korinko (Juror 6), John Leonard Thompson (Juror 7), Tom Wahl (Juror 8), Dennis Creaghan (Juror 9), Rob Donohoe (Juror 10), David Kwiat (Juror 11), and Bruce Linser (Juror 12). Scenic design is by Victor A. Becker, costume design is by Brian O'Keefe, lighting design is by Kirk Bookman, and sound design is by Roger Arnold. David A. Hyland is the fight choreographer.

PBD has updated its COVID-19 safety protocols for the 2022-23 season. Patrons are strongly encouraged, but no longer required, to wear masks while in the theatre. Actors will continue to be tested a few times a week, as Actors' Equity Association has rigorous protocols in place for its members. Health documentation is not required, but everyone should make responsible decisions. Anyone who feels unwell should stay home, and contact the box office for ticket exchange options. PBD will continue to monitor the situation and update these policies when necessary. If a mask mandate needs to be reinstituted at any time, ticketholders will be notified in advance of their performance, and the information will also be posted on palmbeachdramaworks.org.

Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm (except August: Osage County, which are at 7:30pm), and select Sundays at 7:30pm. Matinee performances are on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Post-performance discussions for all shows except August: Osage County follow Wednesday matinee and Sunday evening performances. Tickets for all performances are $84, except for opening night of each production ($99) and previews ($64). Student tickets are available for $15, and anyone under 40 pays $40 (no additional fees) with a photo ID. Tickets for educators are half price with proper ID (other restrictions apply). Group rates and subscription packages for four or five plays are also available. Tickets can be purchased through the box office, in person or by phone (561.514.4042 ext 2), and online 24 hours a day at palmbeachdramaworks.org.

The Don & Ann Brown Theatre is located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, at 201 Clematis Street. For ticket information contact the box office at (561) 514-4042, or visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.