TOM SEGURA - 'COME TOGETHER' is Coming to the Kravis Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tom Segura: Come Together is coming to WEST Palm Beach, FL at the KRAVIS CENTER on September 19, 2025. Segura’s highly anticipated new hour of comedy has been selling out with stops across the UK, Asia and North America. His previous world tour, I’m Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time using Artist Presale Code: TOMMY. The general on sale will be Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time online and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

"This is the most fun I've had on tour and I'm excited to continue touring this hour of material to a bunch of great cities across the globe. If my Instagram algorithm is any indication of the state of humanity this very well might be the last tour anyone can see on earth. Can't wait!"–Tom Segura

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. For more information about World Central Kitchen please visit: https://wck.org/. The Event Organizer has priced these tickets according to their market value. Availability and pricing are subject to change.

“We are so grateful for this incredible support—it’s efforts like this that make World Central Kitchen’s work possible. Whether we’re responding to a hurricane, wildfire, or humanitarian crisis, we are grateful to be fueled by people who share in our belief that a hot meal is so much more than just food...it’s hope and a sign that you aren’t alone. Gracias, Tom!” - Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen

About Tom Segura:

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He is currently selling out venues all over the world on his Come Together tour. This follows his highly successful, I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour, where he played over 300 shows. Segura is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014).

His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. Next up Segura can be seen starring in his upcoming dark comedy series, Bad Thoughts, premiering on Netflix on May 13th. Segura produced the series through YMH Studios.

In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I’d Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX Film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail, Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.



Comments