THE WIZ And 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL On Sale At Kravis Center This Week

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that tickets for THE WIZ and additional performances of ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY Cirque du Soleil will go on sale to the public Friday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. online and 12:00 p.m. at the Box Office or by phone at 561.832.7469.

About THE WIZ

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE WIZ returns in a dazzling national tour, bringing its groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz to West Palm Beach. Packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk, the score powers Dorothy’s timeless journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

The cast is led by Dana Cimone (Dorothy, national tour debut), Alan Mingo Jr. (The Wiz), Sheherazade (Glinda, debut), Kyla Jade (Aunt Em/Evillene), D. Jerome (Tinman), Cal Mitchell (Lion), and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Scarecrow). The ensemble features a powerhouse group of emerging talents.

Directed by Schele Williams (The Notebook), with choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s Single Ladies), additional material by Amber Ruffin, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert, and music direction by Adam Blackstone, this revival conjures a bold, reimagined Oz. The creative team includes Oscar and Emmy winners in scenic, costume, and design fields, promising a spectacle that blends ballet, jazz, and modern pop.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1975, THE WIZ won seven Tony Awards and became a cultural landmark. Its breakout hit “Ease on Down the Road” and the ballad “Home” remain classics today.

About ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever holiday show, ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…, returns by popular demand with additional performances. Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem A Visit from Saint Nicholas, this magical story follows a jaded young girl rediscovering the wonder of the holidays.

With thrilling acrobatics, whimsical characters, and holiday classics reimagined through Cirque’s signature style, the production offers a joyful celebration designed especially for families. Conceived and directed by James Hadley, a 25-year Cirque veteran, the show has quickly become a new holiday tradition.

