THE BARD IN BARS Comes to Broward Center for the Performing Arts

This summer, prepare to experience Shakespeare like never before. The Bard in Bars-a dynamic, genre-defying production conceived, written, and directed by acclaimed South Florida artist Darius V. Daughtry-will light up the stage July 25-26, 2025, at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Blending the rhythmic brilliance of Hip Hop with the timeless eloquence of Shakespeare, and backed by a stirring New Cann Chamber 12-piece live string ensemble, The Bard in Bars delivers a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that reimagines iconic monologues and scenes with lyrical fire and musical finesse.

Darius V. Daughtry is an acclaimed poet, playwright, director, and educator with over a decade of experience using the arts to empower communities. A lifelong lover of language, he founded the Art Prevails Project to provide dynamic, socially conscious programming that engages diverse audiences. His storytelling bridges worlds, making complex narratives relatable and relevant for all.

"This show is about making timeless stories accessible and alive," says Daughtry, founder of Art Prevails Project. "We're bridging centuries of storytelling to show that the themes Shakespeare explored-power, love, betrayal, identity-still pulse through our culture today."

"We're delighted to welcome Darius V. Daughtry back to the Amaturo Theater this summer with his original production, 'The Bard in Bars,' as part of this year's Arts for Action lineup," said Jan Goodheart, Vice President of External Affairs at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. "Darius's Hip-Hop take on Shakespeare's classics offers a fresh perspective, blending timeless works with the energy of modern music performed by the talented New Canon Chamber Collective. It's no surprise that Darius and his team at Art Prevails Project consistently deliver innovative and engaging performances. We're excited for our patrons to experience this unique production and the incredible talent of many of South Florida's talented artists."

"Darius Daughtry continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, bringing innovative and relevant perspectives to the stage. His work with the Art Prevails Project exemplifies a commitment to making the arts accessible and engaging for new audiences, inspiring communities to connect with timeless narratives in fresh and progressive ways", said Kat Sierra, Director of Operations at Funding Arts Broward.

Audiences will be taken on a transformative journey that moves from the classroom to the concert hall, as Shakespeare's legendary works are remixed with modern cadence and soul. Whether you're a lover of classic literature or a devoted fan of Hip Hop, The Bard in Bars invites you into a world where past and present speak the same bold, poetic language.

