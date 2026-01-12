Stephanie Mills Joins Expanded Lineup for Jazz in the Gardens 2026

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stephanie Mills, who originated the role of Dorothy in Broadway's The Wiz, is among the lineup for the 2026 Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival, which will return to Hard Rock Stadium March 7-8.

Now in its 19th year, JITG Music Fest celebrates Black music and culture and is hosted by the City of Miami Gardens and produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

Jhené Aiko, renowned for her soulful and transcendent sound, will headline on Saturday, March 7. Ludacris, the Grammy-winning superstar, will take center stage on Sunday, March 8, with a special 25th anniversary set. Aiko joins the JITG Music Fest after acclaimed appearances on a much-talked-about fall tour with Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. Ludacris follows up on his recent anniversary celebration earlier this year. His show featured surprise guests like Usher, Fergie, Jermaine Dupri, and LL Cool J.

Nelly & Ashanti, two of the most influential artists of the 2000s, join the JITG Music Fest as headliners. The 2026 Jazz in the Gardens lineup has also been expanded to include The Isley Brothers and El DeBarge.

The festival also features a wide range of music, including GloRilla, Ella Mai, Mýa, Joe, Syd, Pastor Mike Jr., Tonio Armani, King George, Boney James, and Damien Escobar. Highlights include D-Nice & Friends and appearances by SWV, Robin Thicke, Case, Sunshine Anderson, and Kenny Burns.

Tickets range from $199.00 for a 2-day general admission to $1275.00 for a 2-day Titanium pass and are on sale now here.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski