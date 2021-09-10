South Florida Theatre League Announces The 2021 Remy Award Recipients

The South Florida Theatre League is excited to announce that the Remy Awards and recipients. The Remy Awards, named in honor of Remberto Cabrera, the former Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' Senior Cultural Administrator and Chief of Cultural Development, are given to those who provide outstanding service behind the scenes of the South Florida Theatre League Community.



The 2021 Remy Awards will be streamable via Facebook Live and YouTube. This year the awards are being produced by Stone Circle Media and will include performances from artists that are special to our winners.



The livestream of the awards will happen on Monday September 27 at 7:00 PM, with the video being available on demand afterwards. While access is available to everyone, donations to the South Florida Theatre League are encouraged and will go to help support our ongoing AntiRacism Theatre Strategies Cohorts and upcoming continuing education for artists and administrators. Donations can also be made to the South Florida Theatre League Relief Fund, which helps artists in need. Over $25,000 was distributed to artists directly throughout the first year of the pandemic.



The Remy Awards have been a part of the South Florida Theatre League since its first year (1994) - with the Service Award dedicated to those who have provided outstanding service to the League and the Pioneer Award dedicated to those who have changed the landscape of South Florida Theatre. In 2014 the Board of the League made the decision to increase the number of categories to honor the breadth of those in our community whose contributions are often overlooked.



The livestream link will be posted on www.southfloridatheatre.com closer to the event and will be broadcast on the South Florida Theatre League's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SouthFloridaTheatreLeague.



The South Florida Theatre League is an alliance of theatrical organizations and professionals dedicated to nurturing, promoting, and advocating for the growth and prestige of the South Florida theatre industry. For more information about the South Florida Theatre League visit http://southfloridatheatre.org/ .



For more information about the South Florida Theatre League and/or the Remy Awards, please contact Andie Arthur at andie@southfloridatheatre.com or 954-557-0778

This Year's Remy Award Recipients Are:



The Pioneer Award - Beth Boone, Miami Light Project The Pioneer Award is bestowed upon individuals who have, over the years, taken the lead and contributed substantially to the health, growth and development of the South Florida theatre community.



The Service Award - Christina Alexander and Katie Christie, Alexander Christie



The Service Award is given to either individuals or organizations in recognition of their invaluable and outstanding contributions made through time, talent, service, and expertise by taking the initiative and actively participating and contributing to the growth and development of the South Florida Theatre League.



The Jay Harris Arts Leadership Award - Laura Bruney, Arts and Business Council of Miami



Named in memory of one of South Florida's most dedicated arts patrons, the Jay Harris Arts Leadership Award honors those who have made a substantial contribution to the theatrical community in the ways that Jay Harris did - through leadership, on-going volunteerism, and financial support.



Outstanding Board Member - David Scharlin, Miami New Drama



Civic Arts Leadership Award - Eileen Higgins, Miami-Dade County Commissioner



Outstanding Behind the Scenes Contribution -- Tim Bennett



Outstanding Contribution to Children's Theatre - Jeannette Martos



Outstanding Contribution to Community Theatre -- Dana L. Frederbaugh