South Florida Symphony Orchestra Announces 2024/25 Masterworks Season

For its 27th season, South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) celebrates the icons and rebels of classical music, presenting a tantalizing season featuring popular works by Gershwin, Mozart, Strauss, Prokofiev, Berlioz, and the eagerly anticipated orchestra premiere of Bernstein's satirical operetta, Candide. Led by the award-winning Sebrina María Alfonso, SFSO will present five new powerful Masterworks concerts and the fan-favorite holiday masterpiece, Handel's glorious Messiah.

"We're thrilled to present a captivating 27th season, brimming with timeless masterpieces that reflect the dramatic beauty of the human experience," exclaimed Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso. "From love and laughter, joy and sorrow, to scorn, redemption, and ultimately grace, our 2024/25 season embodies a tapestry of emotions drawn from literature, poetry, and fiction. The iconic composers featured left an indelible mark on classical music and pop culture. We can't wait to share these evocative works - many new to SFSO's repertoire - with both our devoted audience and newcomers alike."

The 2024/25 line-up is:

MASTERWORKS I – GERSHWIN | PROKOFIEV | ELGAR

SFSO pays tribute to the rule-breakers who paved the way for change! Celebrating 100 years of Rhapsody in Blue, Gershwin shocked critics who did not know how to process the unconventional work when it debuted, while the unorthodox and inventive Prokofiev is known for his neo-classical, modernist approach, and Elgar's Symphony No. 1, written in the rare key of A-flat, beautifully explores the universal experiences of love and hope.

Wed., November 13, 2024, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sat., November 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami Beach

Gershwin: 100 Years of Rhapsody in Blue

featuring Benjamin Hochman, piano

Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges Suite *SFSO premiere

Elgar: Symphony No. 1

Handel's Messiah and Holiday Pops

Usher in the season of joy as South Florida Symphony Orchestra's beloved holiday tradition returns. Enjoy the glorious sounds of Handel's Messiah (Part 1, the Christmas portion) culminating in the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus. With dazzling guest vocalists and the South Florida Symphony Chorus, the festive concert also features a selection of your favorite holiday pops.

Sat., December 7, 2024, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sun., December 8, 2024, 4 p.m.: Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center at Barry University, Miami

MASTERWORKS II – BERNSTEIN'S CANDIDE (Staged concert version)

“Glitter and be Gay” when Leonard Bernstein's satirical operetta comes to life in scintillating fashion. Experience the exhilarating journey of Candide as he navigates a world filled with humor, adventure, and philosophical ponderings. With Bernstein's iconic score based on Voltaire's famed novella, this SFSO premiere concert performance promises an unforgettable evening of laughs and existential musings performed by a zany cast of talented soloists and a chorus.

Tues., January 14, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami Beach

Thurs., January 16, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale *SFSO Gala evening)

Sun., January 19, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

MASTERWORKS III – J. STRAUSS, II | BERLIOZ | R. STRAUSS

Celebrate love in all its dramatic, poetic, erotic, scandalous and insatiable forms! February's Masterwork's program features three orchestra premieres including R. Strauss' deeply emotive swan song, Four Last Songs, the world's most famous waltz, The Blue Danube by J. Strauss, II, and Berlioz's epic King Lear Overture. All anchored by the SFSO return of R. Strauss' swashbuckling escapade Don Juan.

Wed., February 12, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Fri., February 14, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

Sat., February 15, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami Beach

J. Strauss, II: The Blue Danube *SFSO Premiere

R. Strauss: Four Last Songs *SFSO Premiere

Berlioz: King Lear Overture *SFSO Premiere

R. Strauss: Don Juan

MASTERWORKS IV – MOZART'S REQUIEM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is one of the most prolific and influential musical geniuses of all time. In this stunning all-Mozart program, a SFSO premiere, immerse yourself in the achingly beautiful Requiem as special guest vocalists and the South Florida Symphony Chorus lend their soaring talents to the celebrated masterpiece. The evening also features the transcendent Symphony No. 40, “The Great G minor,” largely considered one of Mozart's finest works.

Tues., March 11, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami Beach

Wed., March 12, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Sat., March 15, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

MASTERWORKS V – PROKOFIEV | BRUCKNER

The 2024/25 season ends with the enchanting worlds of Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 and Bruckner's Symphony No. 4, "Romantic." Prokofiev's masterpiece is hailed as one of the most beloved concertos of the 20th century, sizzling with energy and lyricism. Meanwhile, Bruckner's "Romantic" evokes a mythical landscape filled with grandeur and medieval splendor. Majestic and lyrical, it is a testament to Bruckner's mastery and ability to transport listeners to a world of knights and legends.

Wed., April 9, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Thurs., April 10, 2025, 7:30 p.m.: New World Center, Miami Beach

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3

featuring Catherine Lan, piano

Bruckner: Symphony No. 4, “Romantic”

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today's musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores including Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone In Concert and Classical Mystery Tour: A Symphonic Tribute to The Beatles, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres.

Season subscriptions are on sale, now, for the Broward season at The Parker and Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the Miami season at New World Center and Key West season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys. Discounted subscription packages may be purchased by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/2024-25-season or by calling (954) 522-8445. Subscribers save 20% off single ticket prices and have first access to the best seats in the house. Five-concert packages in Fort Lauderdale are available from $152*; five-concert packages from $112* in Miami; and three-concert packages in Key West from $92* (*plus ticketing fees); Flexible ticket packages, single-show tickets, including student ticket and group rates, go on sale September 5.

For additional information, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.