South Florida Premiere Of & JULIET is Coming to The Arsht

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the South Florida premiere of & JULIET, playing a limited engagement December 30, 2025 through January 4, 2026 in the Ziff Ballet Opera House. Just in time to ring in the new year, Miami audiences will celebrate with one of Broadway's biggest parties — a jubilant, high-energy musical that reimagines Juliet's story (Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet) with a fearless voice, a fresh twist and chart-topping pop anthems from the past three decades. Adding a hometown connection to the production, University of Miami graduate Joseph Torres stars as Romeo in the national tour.

Created by the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt's Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks what would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo. Theatergoers will be whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger than Life‚" "That's the Way it Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"— all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century — Max Martin. Fans are encouraged to break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber, & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

