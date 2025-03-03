SUMMER, 1976 Comes to GableStage Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GableStage Theatre Company has announced the Miami premiere of Summer, 1976, a gorgeous, comic memory play by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn (Proof). Featuring tour-de-force performances by Patti Gardner (The Price) and Sara Morsey (The Year of Magical Thinking), Summer, 1976 plays at GableStage's historic Biltmore Hotel home from March 28 – April 20.

It's 1976 and bell bottoms, shag rugs and disco are in all their groovy glory. As the country celebrates its Bicentennial two very different women search for their own independence. Iconoclast artist Diana (Sara Morsey) looks down on faculty wife Alice (Patti Gardner), but their young daughters' friendship forces them together. David Auburn's twice-extended Broadway hit traces each woman's growing disquiet with the compromises they've made, and the transformative power of a friendship at the right time.

Summer, 1976 is directed by GableStage Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport (Appropriate, The Lehman Trilogy). “Summer, 1976 is a sumptuous, moving, tenderly insightful play about friendship, memory, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives forever,” says Newport. “Patti Gardner and Sara Morsey—two of Florida's most captivating stage actors—soar in this fluid and eloquent piece.”

Sound Designer Sean McGinley brings the 70s to vivid life with a soundtrack of the era, featuring rock and disco hits. Scenic Designer Frank J. Oliva and Projection Designer Jamie Godwin collaborate once again to transform GableStage's intimate theatre into an imaginative lieu de mémoire.

The GableStage production of Summer, 1976 is dedicated to Christine Dolen, legendary South Florida theatre critic.

