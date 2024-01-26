Ride The Train For Free Family Fun At Tri-rail's Annual RAIL FUN DAY, February 24

Annual event to feature “South Florida's Kids Got Talent” competition with talented young singers from the region.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Ride The Train For Free Family Fun At Tri-rail's Annual RAIL FUN DAY, February 24

Click Here presented by Herzog and TransDev will return to the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach (500 Gulf Stream Way) on Saturday, February 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Attendees of the annual free family fun day will enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, interactive games, cookie decorating, photos with Tri-Rail's mascot Conductor George Green and popular costumed characters, face painting, giveaways, food trucks and the “South Florida's Kids Got Talent” singing competition.

“We welcome South Florida families to ride the train and join us at Rail Fun Day, an event that not only celebrates our commitment to the region but also honors our riders and local partners.” said David Dech, executive director of SFRTA/Tri-Rail. “With the recent introduction of the new Downtown Miami Station, Tri-Rail significantly expands its connectivity linking people to a variety of fun destinations.”

Children and families will enjoy interactive games, arts and crafts with Art and Culture Center/ Hollywood and activities from popular South Florida businesses and organizations, including Flamingo Gardens, Florida Panthers, History Fort Lauderdale, Humane Society of Broward County, Le P'ti Club and the Museum of Discovery and Science. Food will be available for purchase from Don Chingon Tacos, Emmy Beth's Ice Cream, I Love Panzerotti and Jake's Drive-In Burgers.

Attendees will also enjoy live Stage Entertainment by local arts groups plus Tri-Rail's “South Florida's Kids Got Talent” show where young stars will show off their singing talents. The first-place winner will receive $500, a one-year contract inclusive of a photo shoot with composite cards courtesy of Posche Models & Talent and professional studio and music video recording sessions with Mike Soper Music.

The 11 talented singers selected to compete are: Charley Beck (Fort Lauderdale), Daniella Perez-Ortega (Pembroke Pines), Dylan Daniel Bustos (Miami), Emilie Paul (Boynton Beach), Emma Nevico (Boynton Beach), Fallyn Holloway (Coconut Creek), Hannah O. Brody (Miami), Keira Herdtner (Weston), Lila Fuchs (Boca Raton), Samantha Schmerling (Hollywood) and Sophia Zann (Fort Lauderdale).

Eventgoers are encouraged to ride the train to the event with round-trip fares of just $5 and free for kids 12 and under on this day, only. Plus, the first 200 ticketed riders to visit the Tri-Rail booth and present a valid Tri-Rail ticket dated February 24, 2024, will receive a welcome gift.

To learn more about Tri-Rail's “Rail Fun Day,” visit Click Hereww.tri-rail.com. For train schedules and more information, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL.

Tri-Rail, South Florida's premier commuter rail system, serves Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with 18 conveniently located train stations, bus and Metrorail connections and service every day of the year. For more information about Tri-Rail, visit Click Here or call 1-800-TRI-RAIL.




