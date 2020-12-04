Pérez Art Museum Miami Welcomes New Trustees Roger Ballou, Jim Bildner, and Kimberly Marshall

Pérez Art Museum Miami has announced the appointment of Roger Ballou, Jim Bildner, and Kimberly Marshall to the museum's Board of Trustees. All three have been strong supporters of PAMM and will continue to make valuable contributions to the museum in their new roles. PAMM's Board of Trustees has been integral to the museum's growth over the years, and has provided exceptional leadership and support, especially over the last several months.

"Pérez Art Museum Miami is proud to welcome three new trustees to the Board: Roger Ballou, Jim Bildner, and Kimberly Marshall. Their resumes show their great accomplishments, including an outstanding commitment to the arts and to bringing culture to all the people of America," said Aaron Podhurst, PAMM Board of Trustees Chairman. "Together they add experience, diversity, and integrity, which will allow the Museum Board to accomplish its mission for the betterment of the people of Miami-Dade County and South Florida."

"Roger, Jim and Kimberly bring a diversity of experience in business and the arts. I am excited to begin working with them as we chart the path ahead, together in this time of dynamic changes within and without the arts," said PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans.

Roger Ballou is a retired investor. Previously he served as President of CDI corporation, an engineering and IT outsourcing firm, from 2001 to 2011. He earlier worked with Thayer Capital Partners in founding and funding firms in the travel industry. From 1995 to 1997, he served as Vice Chairman and then CEO of Alamo Rent-a-Car. From 1979 to 1995, he worked at American Express, ultimately serving as President of the Travel Services Group. Ballou currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Alliance Data Services, as Lead Director of RCM Technologies, Inc. and is on the Board of Univest Financial Corporation. He is an Emeritus Trustee of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and a former trustee of the New Hampton School as well as the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. He has a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School where he was an Edward Tuck Scholar. He is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

Jim Bildner is the CEO of the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, one of the largest venture philanthropy firms in the world. He is also an Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and a Senior Research Fellow at the Hauser Institute for Civil Society and the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard University. Among his many board affiliations, he is a trustee of The Kresge Foundation and chair of its Investment Committee. He serves on the boards of for-profit social enterprises including Landed Inc. and UpTrust and serves on the boards of a number of non-profit organizations including Public Citizen Foundation, CAST, Education SuperHighway, Open Biome, Open Up Resources, The GroundTruth Project, Climate Central, Service Year, Education Pioneers, the Healthy Americas Foundation (National Alliance for Hispanic Health Foundation) and a number of boards of arts and culture institutions including the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Dallas Symphony Association, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and The Newport Festivals Foundation. He is a Trustee Emeritus at Case Western Reserve University, an Overseer Emeritus of the Boston Symphony and an Emeritus Trustee of the board of the Lizard Island Research Foundation in Australia. He is a member of Young Presidents and a member of the Chief Executives Organization.

Bildner has written numerous articles, op-ed pieces and commentaries for newspapers, magazines and radio. A lifelong sailor and pilot, he has published two recent books, A Visual Cruising Guide to the Maine Coast and A Visual Cruising Guide to Southern New England. Bildner earned his AB from Dartmouth College, his MPA from Harvard, his J.D. from Case Western Reserve School of Law and an M.F.A. from Lesley University. He is a member of the Bar of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In 2008, Bildner was awarded the Dartmouth Alumni Award for service to the College and to his community.

Kimberly Marshall is an investor and advisor for high growth companies building products and services that will change the world. She advises Goldman Sachs on their Launch With GS investing strategy, is a Founding Board Member of Black Angels Miami, and is an active personal investor. Previously, at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Marshall designed and executed the edtech investing strategy for higher education and future of work start-ups. Prior to the Gates Foundation, Marshall spearheaded strategic growth initiatives across product, operations and policy at Uber, contributing to their growth from 19 markets to over 400 markets in 70 countries. Marshall designed Uber's first enterprise product concept, evaluated product consumer impact, led the Uber Miami market pre-launch, and developed Uber's national stakeholder strategy, including championing Uber's impact on future of work, drunk driving, accessibility, and transportation equity. Her investing experience includes multiple company and fund investments, two venture capital funds, Macquarie Capital and Morgan Stanley. Additionally, Marshall serves on the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy Technology Advisory Council and Living Cities Builders and Benefactors Steering Committee.

Marshall earned undergraduate degrees in Economics and French from Harvard University and an MBA with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University . When not talking to founders and investors, Marshall is snowboarding, learning tennis, jumping off boats, giving back or exploring the world through food, wine, and art-52 countries and counting.

