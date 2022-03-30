Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents SIDEWAYS: THE ECLECTIC ART OF GALAL RAMADAN

Pompano Beach Cultural Center presents the solo exhibition Sideways: The Eclectic Art of Galal Ramadan, featuring colored pencil images created by the award-winning Pompano Beach visual artist. His extensive portfolio includes detailed portraits, and images of flowers, architecture and animals, and still lifes. The opening reception takes place on April 8, 2022, and the exhibition runs through June 29, 2022. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"Ramadan's incredible life-like drawings are so colorful, vibrant and full of light," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "These drawings are a window into his life, and his broad experience of people and scenes from around the world."

His work reveals a fascination with natural colors, and an appreciation of cultural matters and the basic elements of art and life. Ramadan describes his journey as a self-taught artist: "After my retirement in 2015, I bought a set of forty-eight Prisma color pencils and began to teach myself fine art. Inspired by the beautiful work of the members of the CSPA (Colored Pencil Society of America), I decided to try it. I was hooked immediately and joined the CSPA in February of 2017. My love of fine art, my appreciation of colors, and attention to detail, added depth to my experience. I tried many artistic mediums, but found that I loved the versatility, precision, and flexibility of colored pencil." His work has been shown in juried solo and group exhibitions and he has been featured in several articles published in international art magazines.

He was born and raised in Alexandria, Egypt and now resides in Pompano Beach, Florida. He teaches colored pencil classes and workshops at several locations in Broward and Palm Beach counties and is an active member of several national and international art associations. His artwork Egypt, History & Culture was awarded 3rd place at Boca Raton Artists Guild Spring 2019 juried exhibition at ArtServe in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach. The Gallery Hours are Monday through Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm | Saturday & Sundays: CLOSED | Open during performance. The exhibitions are free and open to the public.