Pompano Beach Arts Welcomes World-renowned Classical And Broadway Stars

Pompano Beach Arts has announced an extraordinary new concert series produced by "Generation" Venetian Arts Society (GENVAS) specifically for the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The Bell'Arte Concert Series, in its inaugural season, will consist of four fine arts salon-style concerts, each unique in topic and genre.

The impressive lineup of internationally acclaimed artists includes opera star Eglise Gutiérrez, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis, operatic and soul powerhouse Alfreda Gerald, and violin phenom Rachel Barton Pine. The events are ticketed, and the $45.00 ticket price includes a post-concert champagne and dessert reception with the Artist. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"GENVAS has created an extraordinarily rich and varied program of concerts to delight our audiences," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "This season's artists have graced the world's most prestigious venues, and we are thrilled they will be sharing their immense talents with their South Florida fans at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center."

GENVAS, "Generation" Venetian Arts Society, is committed to nurturing the emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being of all people through purposeful, thought provoking, and enlightening artistic experiences, while, simultaneously, celebrating the multi-cultural and inter-generational diversity of the South Florida community.

Performance Schedule:



An Evening of Spanish Romances, Zarzuelas, and Grand Opera Arias

featuring Eglise Gutiérrez, soprano | October 15, 2022 | HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

From The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden to the famed Liceu in Barcelona, Eglise Gutiérrez has been enchanting audiences with her brilliant coloratura soprano for over fifteen years. Tapped by Andrea Bocelli to share the stage during his world tour, the award-winning Cuban American opera star is also a dynamic concert performer who delights music fans with her incredible artistry and passion. For her show in Pompano Beach, the Miami resident's repertoire will include Spanish romances, Spanish art songs, selections from famed operas, and zarzuelas.

Gutiérrez studied voice in Cuba, in Miami with Manny Perez, and at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She won the Mirjam Helin International Singing Competition, the Montserrat Caballe International Singing Competition, and the Marian Anderson Prize for Emerging Classical Artists. Gutiérrez will be joined by Luis Urbina, piano accompanist.

Opera News has stated, "Eglise Gutiérrez is one of opera's next waves."

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

featuring Levi Kreis, Broadway star |December 6, 2022 |

Tony Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and Drama League nominee, singer-songwriter Levi Kreis will be bringing his popular holiday-themed concert to Pompano Beach.

Beloved by Broadway fans for his Tony Award-winning performance originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway's Million Dollar Quartet, Kreis has also starred in the Tony nominated revival of Violet, Smokey Joe's Café, Pump Boys & Dinettes and the Broadway national tour of Rent. But theater roles are just a small part of his dynamic career trajectory, as this Tennessee native has also starred in films and written original music for film and television shows including The Vampire Diaries and Sons of Anarchy.

During his holiday show, Levi's stunning piano and vocal talents will infuse gospel, country, rockabilly and jazz into a fresh and flawless collection of Christmas classics and holiday favorites. His storytelling and comedic timing will have you in stitches while his ability to embody a song will bring you to tears. Mr. Kreis will be joined by Jack Ciano, piano accompanist, Bass, Percussion, and the GENVAS Ensemble Singers. Don't miss this unique and intimate evening from one of Broadway's Tony award winning talents.

Divas of Soul

featuring Alfreda Gerald, vocalist | January 26, 2023 | BLACK HISTORY MONTH PREVIEW |

International singing powerhouse Alfreda Gerald presents Divas of Soul, a musical celebration of the classic songs of Bessie Smith, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Natalie Cole, Whitney Houston and more.

Gerald has performed shows throughout the world, singing at some of the most preeminent venues on earth, namely Royal Albert Hall, Madison Square Garden, Sydney Opera House, The Acropolis, and even the mighty Wembley Stadium.

Gerald is an eclectic singer, seamlessly performing music in genres as diverse as classical, soul, pop, blues, rock, R&B, and electronic dance music. She has toured and/or recorded with artists including Elton John, Warren Haynes, The Gap Band, Yanni, Michelle Malone, Third Day, Celine Dion, The Black Crowes, Gladys Knight, Shawn Mullins, and Taliesin Orchestra and more. And her impressive classical vocals have put her centerstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, and the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra.

During the show in Pompano Beach, she will be accompanied by a keyboard, bass, horns, and the GENVAS Ensemble Dancers.

TuneCloud states about Gerald's latest release, "Engrossing, exciting, deep, meaningful and impactful, are all words that easily go together, to describe the indelible impression left after listening to "Broken Promised Land."

A Women of Substance

featuring Rachel Barton Pine, violin |February 22, 2023 | WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH PREVIEW

Heralded as a leading interpreter of the great classical masterworks, international concert violinist Rachel Barton Pine thrills audiences with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone and emotional honesty. She debuted with the Chicago Symphony at age ten and was the first American and youngest ever gold medal winner of the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition.

Since her debut, Pine has performed with the world's leading orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Camerata Salzburg, and the Chicago, Vienna, and Detroit Symphony Orchestras. Rachel has collaborated with renowned conductors, including Teddy Abrams, Marin Alsop, Semyon Bychkov, Neeme Järvi, Erich Leinsdorf, Sir Neville Marriner, Nicholas McGegan, Zubin Mehta, Tito Muñoz, and John Nelson, and has collaborated with artists such as Daniel Barenboim, Christoph Eschenbach, and William Warfield

Raised in a socially and economically disadvantaged family, and seriously injured in a train accident, she uses her life experiences to help people gain understanding of the handicapped and less fortunate. With an infectious joy in music-making and a passion for connecting historical research to performance, Pine transforms audiences' experiences of classical music.

Pine's violin performance will be accompanied by piano.

From the Chicago Tribune, "Pine's sound was both unflagging and attentively modulated, spinning a dizzying spectrum of dynamics and phrasing from full, uncompromising bows."

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.

Founded in 2010, Generation Venetian Arts Society concept is modeled after the popular salons that flourished all over Europe, especially France in the 17th and 18th centuries. These salons, usually in private residences of the wealthy, were events where artists and arts-enthusiasts could meet to enjoy visual, performing, and literary arts, as well as philosophy, science, and politics. They often showcased the great minds, artists, and performers of the day such as Voltaire, Mozart, Monet, Paganini, Picasso, Chopin, Heifetz, and Hemingway. Today their 21st century salons showcase world class artistic talent in all fine art disciplines and genres. They hold a variety of monthly salons in art galleries, historical venues, artists 'studios, museums, and spectacular private estates.

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.