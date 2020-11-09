Pompano Beach Arts' A TASTE OF JAZZ Welcomes Davis And Dow

The concert filmed live will feature the singer and guitarist playing personally-curated selections from The Great American Songbook.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Division and The Gold Coast Jazz Society are delighted to announce that A Taste of Jazz will showcase a very special edition starring award-winning duo, Davis and Dow.

Tune into the free live broadcast on Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at the City of Pompano Beach's Facebook page (@cityofpompanobeach). If you miss this premiere time, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org/virtual events, to enjoy this show and many others at your convenience!

Davis and Dow are two strong halves of one BIG sound; a culmination of performing and touring together for 25 years. They tackle jazz and pop standards with a daring sense of abandon. While their style is deeply rooted in the classic jazz tradition, they enjoy weaving different genres of music into their repertoire. A Bossa Nova sung in French or a jazz standard with a Bach Interlude. Julie Davis is everything from scat-singer to balladeer. She grew up listening to the music of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald among others on her parent's vinyl collection. Singing jazz came naturally to Julie from a young age.

An alum of the University of North Texas, Kelly Dow is a world- class seven string guitarist who considers himself a perpetual student of the instrument. His primary influences are Joe Pass and Wes Montgomery. He blends all styles from Be-Bop to Classical to create a strong individual sound delivered with sensitivity and creativity.

